Mohammad Yousuf Praises Virat Kohli; Rates Him ‘Number One’ At The Moment

Lavishing praises over Indian Skipper Virat Kohli, former Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf rated the Indian skipper as 'No. 1 at the moment'. Kohli is regarded as the best player across formats in the modern-day game. He has been the top-ranked batsman in all three formats of the game and is currently the top-ranked batsman in ODIs and ranked second in Tests.

Yousuf held a Q&A session on Twitter on Saturday, where a user asked him to give one word for the Indian skipper. Yousuf response was full of praise for him.

No 1 at the moment.great player — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) May 2, 2020

Furthermore, he also said that Tendulkar and Lara were his favourite players. When he was asked to pick the best white-ball captain in the game at the moment, Yousuf named New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson.

Ian Chappell picks Kohli over Smith

It so happened that during a recent interaction, the 1975 World Cup finalist was asked to pick between Kohli and Smith. However, he even asked whether he had to pick one of them as a batsman or as a captain and when everything was made clear to him, the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst picked the Indian skipper over his compatriot as the best batsman as well as captain.

Meanwhile, all the global sporting events have either been postponed or cancelled due to the global pandemic. The IPL 2020 that was supposed get underway on March 29 with the tournament opener between last year's finalists and multiple-time champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have been indefinitely suspended for now.

Meanwhile, over the last few years, Kohli has asserted his dominance with the bat across formats. In 86 Tests, he has scored 7240 runs at an average of 53.62. In ODIs, Kohli has scored 11867 runs from 248 matches at an average of 59.33 and an impressive strike rate of 93.25. Kohli is also the highest run-getter in the shortest format of the game.

