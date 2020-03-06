PSL 2020 KAR Vs MUL Live Streaming, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report, Points Table

Karachi Kings will take on Multan Sultans in the 19th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 on Friday, March 6. The Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans live game will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The KAR vs MUL live telecast in India will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Besides the KAR vs MUL live telecast in India, here are the other KAR vs MUL live streaming and other Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans live game details and its impact on the PSL 2020 points table.

ALSO READ | DY Patil T20 Cup: Shikhar Dhawan Follows Hardik Pandya's Footsteps By Violating BCCI Rules

PSL 2020: KAR vs MUL live streaming and Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans live telecast in India

The Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans live telecast in India will be on the DSport channel. cricketgateway.com will have the KAR vs MUL live streaming. You can catch all the PSL 2020 live match score updates on the PSL 2020 website and social media accounts.

PSL 2020: KAR vs MUL live streaming - KAR vs MUL pitch report

The teams chasing have won a majority of the matches at this stadium. The pitch has favoured the batsmen with batting becoming relatively easier in the second innings. In the last five games, the team batting first have scored in excess of 150 and the team chasing have won on most occasions. Hence, the team winning the toss would like to field first in the Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans live match.

ALSO READ | IND W Vs ENG W Live: India Qualify For The Final After Rain Washes Out Sydney Semi-final

PSL 2020: KAR vs MUL live streaming - KAR vs MUL weather report

According to Accuweather, the winds will blow at a rate of 15 to 17 km/hr whereas the temperature will hover between 12 and 18 degrees Celsius. There are high chances of a downpour and the game could even be washed out.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Gives Golden Bowling Advice To Piyush Chawla During CSK Training; Watch

PSL 2020: KAR vs MUL live streaming: Match Preview

Karachi Kings are currently at the fourth position in the points table with 6 points. They have won three and lost two games. The Kings have managed to win their last two games and are in good form. They would look to continue their good form by winning this fixture. Babar Azam and Alex Hales are the players to watch out for.

On the other hand, Multan Sultans are placed at the top of the table with 8 points to their name. They have won four and lost just one. They are coming on the back of some really good form as they have won their last three games. The Sultans would look to continue their winning streak and win this fixture. Moeen Ali and Rilee Rossouw are key players for them.

ALSO READ | NZ Vs Ind: Virat Kohli Trolled By Twitterati For Controversial And Poor Outing In Tests

IMAGE COURTESY: KARACHI KINGS TWITTER