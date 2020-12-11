Siraj's Sportsman Spirit Wins Hearts As The Indian Rushes To Check Up On Aussie Bowler

Ever since his brilliant run in the IPL, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has been talk of the town with the Hyderbad-born also being included in the national squad touring Australia. Once again, social media has been abuzz with Siraj, however, this time it's not because of his magic with the ball but his sportsmanship. During India's ongoing practice game against Australia A, Siraj upheld the spirit of the game as he rushed to check up on Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, who sustained a lusty blow on his head.

On the first day of the ongoing practise match on Saturday, Green was hit by a harsh blow struck by Jasprit Bumrah who was batting on strike. As soon as the bowler went down, Siraj - who was at the non-striker's end - left his bat to check up on the bowler instead of going for a run. Consequently, Green had to be substituted for the match and it remains to be seen if he will make it to the playing XI of the first Test which begins on December 17.

The love for him is growing. What a man!#AUSAvIND Siraj❤️ pic.twitter.com/34p1a9E52R — Sooraj Ayyappan (@Sooraj_Ayyappan) December 11, 2020

When Cameron Green was hit by ball, the way Siraj left his bat and ran straight to him was so heartwarming ❤️❤️ — 𝐒𝐇𝐑𝐄𝐘𝐀✨ (@jaanekyabaathai) December 11, 2020

Great gesture by Siraj, hope he is fine ....Cam is a great talent , would love to watch him play in Adelaide. Love from India. — abhijit (@Bitzi1503) December 11, 2020

Bumrah notches up 50

At 123-9, India’s speed veteran Jasprit Bumrah was joined at the crease by fellow pacer and No.11 batsman Mohammed Siraj. Interestingly, the two cricketers defied all statistical odds and extended India’s total to 194 with their 71-run 10th wicket stand. Bumrah himself scored 55 runs from just 57 balls to notch up his maiden first-class fifty. On the other hand, Siraj scored 22 runs from 34 balls before giving his wicket away to Mitchell Swepson. Prior to Jasprit Bumrah’s unbeaten 55-run knock, he held a first-class average of just 7.6. Moreover, his Test batting average was even worse at 2.9. Here is a look at some of the best bits from his innings against Australia A on Day 1.

The Indian bowling line-up also rattled Australia's batting with the speedsters picking 10 wickets on the first day itself. While Shami and Navdeep Saini bagging 3 wickets each, Bumrah picked up a brace while Siraj accounted for one wicket.

India look to snap Australia's winning streak

The odds are against India heading into the Adelaide Test and they will need to play out of their skins in order to come out on top and rewrite history. Kohli & Co. have their task cut out come December 17 as the Aussies have not lost a single D/N Test match ever since their first contest against New Zealand back in November 2015. The top-ranked Test side have since gone on to win all the five matches that have been played under lights at home.

