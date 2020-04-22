Mohammed Shami Makes BIG Claim About Bangladesh Batsmen 'overreacting' To Short Balls

India pacer Mohammed Shami is one of the leading pacers in the world across all three formats. Mohammed Shami's on-field performances have received lots of plaudits from the fans and cricketing fraternity. Mohammed Shami’s toe-crushing yorkers and sharp bouncers have the potential to give a chilling experience to any opposition batsman. The right-arm bowler had a sensational 2019 where he even claimed a World Cup hat-trick and became only the second Indian to do so after Chetan Sharma did so in 1987.

ALSO READ | Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Team: 2020 IPL Players List

Bangladesh batsmen overreact to short deliveries: Mohammed Shami

On Tuesday, Mohammed Shami was in an Instagram live session with former KKR batsman Manoj Tiwary. Mohammed Shami spoke on several topics like bowling with the pink ball, the atmosphere at India's inaugural Day-Night test etc. Mohammed Shami also made a stunning claim about Bangladeshi batsmen.

ALSO READ | IPL: Who owns Kings XI Punjab? All about the IPL team's 4 owners and its increased brand value

Mohammed Shami went on to say that Bangladesh batsmen sometimes have a tendency to overreact when they are hurled with consistent short-pitched deliveries. He added that when he came into the attack, he decided to bowl short balls and he noticed that Bangladesh batsmen overreact when a bowler is bowling short balls consistently. Shami didn't hold back his words and said that he is not scared of saying this as he says what he wants to say.

ALSO READ | Kings XI Punjab become first IPL team to make PM Cares Fund donation

When Mohammed Shami was asked about bowling with the pink ball, he said he did not understand what the pink ball was all about. Mohammed Shami further said that the match starts in the afternoon, so initially, the ball does not offer the bowler much. He added that when they played the Day-Night Test against Bangladesh, it was with an SG ball. He clarified hat the ball had a different feel attached to it and they were not understanding when the ball will seam and move.

India thrashed Bangladesh in its inaugural Day-Night Test last year in November. The Indian team defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Mohammed Shami will represent Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020 if the tournament takes place.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 Full match schedule: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Fixtures, match timings and venues

IMAGE COURTESY: MOHAMMED SHAMI INSTAGRAM