Mohammed Shami Reveals Interesting Trick To Dismiss Virat Kohli Courtesy IPL Experience

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami has taken giant strides in international cricket since his debut in 2013 and has emerged as one of the spearheads of India's pace attack. Shami, well known for his ability to get the ball to reverse, has spoken in length about his skills with the ball and his relationship with captain Virat Kohli. The Kings XI Punjab pacer has revealed that Kohli gives the bowler the freedom to do what they are confident with and the Indian team's results speak for itself.

Virat Kohli has a lot of trust in our abilities says India pacer Mohammed Shami

Speaking to IANS, Team India pacer Mohammed Shami said that captain Virat Kohli is getting the results he desires because he has trust in his bowlers. The Indian pace attack has quickly established themselves as one of the most feared across the globe with likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Shami adds that Virat Kohli knows the strengths and weaknesses of his bowling attack, which helps him get the results the team wants. Mohammed Shami further said that Kohli backs his bowlers and their vision, which is all he needs as a bowler.

Mohammad Shami reveals how he would try and dismiss Virat Kohli

Mohammed Shami, in an interview with the IANS, says that as a bowler he always tries to understand the opposition batsman's weak zone. When quizzed about how he would dismiss Virat Kohli, the Kings XI Punjab player said that spending time with his Team India skipper has helped him understand the RCB batsman's strengths and weaknesses. Mohammed Shami did not delve into details but said that he has dismissed Virat Kohli in the IPL a few times and will keep working on his 'weak zones' while acknowledging that he is the best batsman in world cricket.

Shami was expected to turn out for Kings XI Punjab, but the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in an 'India lockdown', which meant that the IPL 2020 was postponed indefinitely.

