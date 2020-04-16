Mohammed Shami Hails Rishabh Pant, Says All He Needs To Succeed Is 'confidence'

Mohammed Shami has said that Rishabh Pant is an amazing talent. The youngster was seen as a successor to the legendary wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni but due to poor form and lack of consistent performances, it seems that he has failed to grab the selectors' attention and even though he was selected for the two-match Test series against New Zealand earlier this year, he failed to showcase an impressive performance.

'He is an amazing talent': Rishabh Pant

"Rishabh's talent is amazing and it is not like he is my friend that is why I am saying. It is just about confidence, the day he got that confidence, he will be very dangerous," Shami said during an Instagram live session with former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan.

The star pacer and the young stumper have been retained by their respective franchises Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 which was supposed to get underway on March 29 but has now been postponed indefinitely due to the global pandemic.

The status of IPL 2020

The BCCI had several plans in mind to conduct IPL 2020. They first conceived the idea of conducting a month-long IPL with the final scheduled in the first week of June. Then they also were planning to play the games behind closed doors but a rapid rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the country saw all the plans pushed to the backburner.

