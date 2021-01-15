T Natarajan, Washington Sundar Replicate THIS Rahul Dravid-VVS Laxman Feat In Brisbane

The India vs Australia 4th Test match went underway on Friday at the Gabba. Marred with injuries, the Indian team management opted for two debutants in their playing XI with T Natarajan and Washington Sundar. Moreover, they also included limited-overs specialist Shardul Thakur in their line-up, who played only one Test in his career prior to the ongoing one.

India vs Australia 4th Test: T Natarajan, Washington Sundar get their Test caps, watch video

The stuff dreams are made of. A perfect treble for @Natarajan_91 as he is presented with #TeamIndia's Test 🧢 No. 300. It can't get any better! Natu is now an all-format player. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/cLYVBMGfFM — BCCI (@BCCI) January 14, 2021

Let's hear it for @Sundarwashi5, who gets his #TeamIndia 🧢 from @ashwinravi99. He stayed back after the white-ball format to assist the team and is now the proud holder of cap number 301. 💪🙌 pic.twitter.com/DY1AwPV0HP — BCCI (@BCCI) January 14, 2021

India vs Australia 4th Test: T Natarajan, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur pick their maiden Test wickets

Shardul Thakur, who bowled only 1.4 overs on his Test debut back in October 2018, picked up his maiden Test wicket against Australia on Day 1 of the series-deciding Test match. He sent Australian opener Marcus Harris back to the pavilion in the opening hour of the day itself. Later, debutants T Natarajan and Washington Sundar also collected their maiden Test wickets by dismissing Matthew Wade and Steve Smith respectively.

With three Indian bowlers picking up their maiden Test wickets in the same innings, the aforementioned occasion became the fifth of such instance in India’s Test history apart from their inaugural match in 1932.

The last time three Indian bowlers took their first Test wickets in the same innings was back in 2002 against West Indies in St John’s. At the time, Indian top-order batsman Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman and Wasim Jaffer were among the wicket-takers as all 11 cricketers were brought on to bowl by then captain Sourav Ganguly at some point of the innings.

As West Indies piled up 629-9d, Rahul Dravid dismissed Ridley Jacobs to claim the only Test wicket of his career. VVS Laxman sent tail-ender Adam Sanford back to the pavilion to pick the first of his two career wickets. On the other hand, Wasim Jaffer returned with figures of 2-18 to claim the only two wickets of his Test career.

Fifth time it has happened for India apart from their inaugural Test.

Last was Rahul Dravid, Wasim Jaffer & VVS Laxman v WI St John's 2001/02. https://t.co/ZCFfPD3K4B — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) January 15, 2021

India vs Australia 4th Test updates

Australia reached 274-5 before stumps on Day 1. Cameron Green (28*) and captain Tim Paine (38*) partnered up for an unbroken 61-run stand and the two cricketers will resume Australia’s innings on Day 2 (Saturday, January 16).

