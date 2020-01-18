Morne Morkel Joins Perch Scorchers For Final Leg Of BBL, Replaces Chris Jordan

Perth Scorchers on Saturday confirmed the signing of former South Africa speedster Morne Morkel for the ongoing edition of the Big Bash League (BBL). The pacer has replaced Chris Jordon in the squad as the England pacer has been included in one-day and T20 squads for the ongoing South Africa tour.

Morkel will be joining Perth's squad next week and will be available for selection for the side's last home and away fixture against Sydney Thunder in Sydney on January 26.

We are super excited to announce we have locked in South African star @mornemorkel65 for the final games of our #BBL09 campaign 🔥replacing fan favourite CJ who departs for England duties 👊 More >> https://t.co/vPW9GfQR4x #MADETOUGH pic.twitter.com/K2ATl1q2Z5 — Perth Scorchers (@ScorchersBBL) January 18, 2020

'I've got some big boots to fill'

"Excited to join a franchise which has a blueprint for winning trophies..I’ve got some big boots to fill especially at the business end of the tournament, but can't wait and look forward to the opportunity!!" tweeted Morkel announcing his signing.

Excited to join a franchise which has a blueprint for winning trophies.. I’ve got some big boots to fill especially at the business end of the tournament, but cant wait and look forward to the opportunity!! https://t.co/me2QBZyJ8d — Morne Morkel (@mornemorkel65) January 18, 2020

'Morne was always at the top of the list'

"Once we knew CJ (Chris Jordan) had been picked in the England side we knew that we would need a replacement for the back end of the tournament and Morne was always at the top of the list," Scorchers coach Adam Voges said in an official statement.

"He brings a wealth of experience and has performed really well particularly in the Mzansi Super League in South Africa where he was one of the leading wicket-takers," he added.

READ | AB de Villiers takes stunning low, reflex catch at short cover on BBL debut, watch clip

The pacer has represented Proteas in 86 Tests, 117 ODIs and 44 T20Is, managing to take 544 international wickets across all formats. "He was really keen to come on board. Luckily I've played a bit with Morne over the years so we've got a good relationship and he was super excited to get involved in the Big Bash," Voges said.

READ | Steve Smith, Josh Hazlewood set to make Sydney Sixers sudden BBL title favourites

Morkel played the longest format of the game for 12 years for the Proteas and in process, became the fifth bowler to take 300 Test wickets for the team. Scorchers are currently placed at the fourth spot in the BBL standings with 10 points and will next take on Melbourne Starts on Saturday, January 18.

READ | AB de Villiers gets off the mark in style on his BBL debut against Adelaide Strikers

READ | Rashid Khan gets Australian Open fever with tennis serve during BBL match; watch clip