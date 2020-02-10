MOU Vs MWR Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Schedule

Mountaineers will take on Mid West Rhinos in the 8th match of the Pro50 Championship 2020 on Monday, February 10 at Harare. The game will commence at 1:00 PM (IST).

ALSO READ | James Anderson Reveals The Batsman That He Was Scared Of And It's Not An Indian

Mountaineers have played three matches in the tournament so far with two wins and one loss. They were thumped in their last match by Matabeleland Tuskers by 9 wickets. They are currently placed second in the points table and a win in this fixture will send them to the top of the points table. Joylord Gumbie and skipper Richmond Mutumbami will be the key for Mountaineers with the bat and they will hope the both of them to fire in the game.

On the other hand, Mid West Rhinos have played a solitary game and ended up losing it against Mashonaland Eagles by 9 wickets. Their bowlers had an ordinary outing as they failed to defend the score. They will look to bounce back and secure a victory in this fixture.

ALSO READ | Nasir Jamshed's Wife Opens Up On Husband's Jail Sentence, Pens Heartfelt Letter

Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

MOU vs MWR Dream11 Squads

MOU vs MWR Dream11: Mountaineers Squad

Richmond Mutumbami (Captain & Wicket-keeper), Joylord Gumbie, Kevin Kasuza, Roy Kaia, Shingi Masakadza, Kudzai Sauramba, Wellington Masakadza, Gary Chirimuuta, Donald Tiripano, William Mashinge, Victor Nyauchi, Shingi Masakadza, John Masara, Tinashe Muchawaya, Kudzai Sauramba

MOU vs MWR Dream11: Mid West Rhinos Squad

Prince Masvaure (Captain), Nyasha Mayavo (Wicket-keeper), Trevor Chibvongodze, Tarisai Musakanda, Peter Moor, Neville Madziva, Tendai Chisoro, Remembrance Nyathi, Carl Mumba, Brandon Mavuta, Tafara Chingwara, Trevor Gwandu, Neville Madziva, Bright Matsiwe, Carl Mumba

ALSO READ | NZ Vs IND: Ravindra Jadeja's Efforts Go In Vain As New Zealand Clinch Series 2-0

MOU vs MWR Dream11 Team

Wicket-keepers: Richmond Mutumbami, Nyasha Mayavo

Batsmen: Tarisai Musakanda, Peter Moor (Captain), Kevin Kasuza,

Bowlers: Tendai Chisoro, Donald Tiripano, Tafara Chingwara, Victor Nyauchi.

All-Rounders: Roy Kaia, Shingi Masakadza (Vice-captain)

MOU vs MWR Dream11 Prediction

Mountaineers start off as favourites to win.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

ALSO READ | New Zealand Kid's Impersonation Of Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Action Is Unmissable

IMAGE COURTESY: ZIMBABWE CRICKET TWITTER