New Zealand Kid's Impersonation Of Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Action Is Unmissable

India speedster Jasprit Bumrah has turned into one of the deadliest bowlers across formats. Not only does his unusual bowling action make it difficult for the batsman to pick him up, his deceptive variations have also made him a force to be reckoned with in modern-day cricket.

ALSO READ | NZ vs IND: Virat Kohli confronts umpire after Henry Nicholls takes a late DRS call

A lot of budding fast bowlers look up to Jasprit Bumrah for inspiration. Due to which, they try to emulate his unusual bowling action. During India's tour of Australia last year, a video of a kid emulating Jasprit Bumrah's action had gone viral. Jasprit Bumrah had also reacted to the video. He had called the kid cute and gave him his best wishes.

Now, another video doing the rounds on social media. It is that of a kid from New Zealand who has successfully emulated Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action. The video was shared by a New Zealand cricket coach. The budding cricketer seems to have perfected Bumrah’s action.

ALSO READ | IND vs SL: Navdeep Saini thwarts Scott Styris' dig at India playing 4 RCB bowlers in T20I

NZ vs IND live score: New Zealand kid copies Jasprit Bumrah's action

NZ vs IND live score: Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris lauds the kid

As soon as the video was posted, it went viral and fans lauded the New Zealand kid for his immaculate emulation of Jasprit Bumrah's action. Not only fans, but former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris also reacted to the video. The former New Zealand all-rounder lauded the kid's emulation by retweeting the post.

ALSO READ | NZ vs IND: Ravindra Jadeja's rocket-throw sends James Neesham packing for 7; watch

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah is currently a part of India's squad that is playing a three-match ODI series in New Zealand. The right-arm pacer hasn't been at his usual best since his return from injury. Since making a comeback in ODIs post-injury, Jasprit Bumrah has played 5 ODIs and picked up only 1 wicket at a dismal average of 237. With T20 World Cup fast approaching, India will need Jasprit Bumrah to be at the top of his game.

ALSO READ | NZ vs IND: Shreyas Iyer statistically proven to be India's Best No. 4 option in ODIs

IMAGE COURTESY: OLLIE PRINGLE TWITTER