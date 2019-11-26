TN Vs JHA Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And More Match Details

Tamil Nadu will take on Jharkhand in Super League, Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20 at the CB Patel International Cricket Stadium, Surat on Wednesday, November 27. The match will commence at 9:45 AM (IST).

Jharkhand, who had a great run in the group stage, finished second in the table in Group 'E' with five wins out of seven games, but have not been able to replicate their performances in the Super League games. They have played three and lost all three with their latest loss coming against Mumbai by 5 wickets.

On the other hand, Tamil Nadu have displayed an amazing brand of cricket in the group stage as they finished at the top of the table in Group 'B' with six wins out of seven games. They have managed to take their form into the Super League as they have won two games out of the three they played and are sitting at the second position below Karnataka. In their last match, they defeated Punjab by 4 wickets.

Let us have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

Tamil Nadu Squad

Dinesh Karthik (Captain & Wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Murali Vijay, Baba Aparajith, Vijay Shankar, Shahrukh Khan, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, T Natarajan, G Periyaswamy, N Jagadeesan, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, Hari Nishanth and Jagatheesan Kousik.

Jharkhand Squad

Ishan Kishan (Captain & Wicket-keeper), Saurabh Tiwary, Varun Aaron, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Shukla, Kumar Deobrat, Anand Singh, Monu Kumar, Virat Singh, Vivekanand Tiwari, Anukul Roy, Utkarsh Singh, Nazim Siddiqui, Supriyo Chakraborty.

TN vs JHA Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik (Captain)

Batsmen: Baba Aparajith (Vice-captain), Vijay Shankar, Saurabh Tiwary, Kumar Deobrat

Bowlers: Shahbaz Nadeem, Varun Aaron, T Natarajan, Rahul Shukla

All-rounders: Washington Sundar, Anukul Roy

Tamil Nadu start as favourites ahead of this game.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

