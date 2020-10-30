MR W Vs PS W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Big Bash League Live

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Melbourne Renegades Women will battle it out with Perth Scorchers Women in the Women's Big Bash League on Saturday, October 31. The match will be played at the Drummoyne Oval, Sydney at 9:00 am IST. Here is a look at our MR W vs PS W match prediction, probable MR W vs PS W playing 11 and MR W vs PS W Dream11 team.
Coming to this match MR W have two points from two matches after their matches against Melbourne Stars Women and Brisbane Heat Women were called off due to rain. On the other hand, PS W lost their opening match to Brisbane Heat Women, while their other encounter versus Hobart Hurricanes Women was washed out without a ball being bowled. Following the result, they are 7th on the points table with a solitary point.
Lizelle Lee, Sophie Molineux, Erin Fazackerley, Amy Satterthwaite (c), Courtney Webb, Georgia Wareham, Josie Dooley (wk), Maitlan Brown, Molly Strano, Carly Leeson, Courtney Neale, Makinley Blows, Ella Hayward, Elly Donald, Lea Tahuhu
Sophie Devine (c), Jemma Barsby, Samantha Betts, Megan Banting, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Sarah Glenn, Heather Graham, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Emma King, Beth Mooney (wk), Taneal Peschel, Chloe Piparo and Georgia Wyllie.
As per our MR W vs PS W Dream11 prediction, MR W will be favourites to win the match.
