MR W Vs PS W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Big Bash League Live

Melbourne Renegades Women will face Perth Scorchers Women in the Women's Big Bash League on Saturday, Oct 31. Here is our MR W vs PS W Dream11 prediction.

MR W vs PS W dream11 prediction

Melbourne Renegades Women will battle it out with Perth Scorchers Women in the Women's Big Bash League on Saturday, October 31. The match will be played at the Drummoyne Oval, Sydney at 9:00 am IST. Here is a look at our MR W vs PS W match prediction, probable MR W vs PS W playing 11 and MR W vs PS W Dream11 team.

MR W vs PS W live: MR W vs PS W Dream11 prediction and preview

Coming to this match MR W have two points from two matches after their matches against Melbourne Stars Women and Brisbane Heat Women were called off due to rain. On the other hand, PS W lost their opening match to Brisbane Heat Women, while their other encounter versus Hobart Hurricanes Women was washed out without a ball being bowled. Following the result, they are 7th on the points table with a solitary point. 

MR W vs PS W Dream11 prediction: Squads for the MR W vs PS W Dream11 team

MR W vs PS W Dream11 prediction: MR W squad for MR W vs PS W Dream11 team

Lizelle Lee, Sophie Molineux, Erin Fazackerley, Amy Satterthwaite (c), Courtney Webb, Georgia Wareham, Josie Dooley (wk), Maitlan Brown, Molly Strano, Carly Leeson, Courtney Neale, Makinley Blows, Ella Hayward, Elly Donald, Lea Tahuhu  

MR W vs PS W Dream11 prediction: PS W squad for MR W vs PS W Dream11 team

Sophie Devine (c), Jemma Barsby, Samantha Betts, Megan Banting, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Sarah Glenn, Heather Graham, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Emma King, Beth Mooney (wk), Taneal Peschel, Chloe Piparo and Georgia Wyllie.

MR W vs PS W Dream11 prediction: Top picks for MR W vs PS W Dream11 team

  •  Amy Satterthwaite
  • Sophie Molineux
  • Sophie Devine
  • Heather Graham

MR W vs PS W match prediction: MR W vs PS W Dream11 team

MR W vs PS W live: MR W vs PS W Dream11 prediction

As per our MR W vs PS W Dream11 prediction, MR W will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The MR W vs PS W Dream11 prediction, top picks and MR W vs PS W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MR W vs PS W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Perth Scorchers / Twitter

 

