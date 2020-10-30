UCC Vs FZL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 1st Semi-final Preview

United CC Girona will battle it out against Falco Zalmi CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Friday, October 30. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 1:00 PM IST. Here is a look at our UCC vs FZL match prediction and UCC vs FZL Dream11 team. UCC vs FZL live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

Also Read: 'COVID has Made Me Tough': Ruturaj Gaikwad After Scoring Back-to-back Half-centuries

UCC vs FZL live: UCC vs FZL live Dream11 prediction and preview

This is the first semi-final match of the tournament and United CC Girona enter the match as Group A table-toppers. UCC won six out of seven matches in the league stage and looking at their current form, the team looks unstoppable at the moment. They would like to continue their strong performance and enter the finals of the tournament.

On the other hand, FZL ended up at second place on the points table in Group B but the match against the in-form UCC will be a different prospect altogether. They lost their final league match to Catalunya CC and would look to bounce back and knock out the favourites for the title. An exciting match is on cards as both teams look to field their best players in the UCC vs FZL playing 11

Also Read: Ruturaj Gaikwad Stuns Netizens With Clean, Straight 6 Off Varun Chakravarthy; Watch Video

UCC vs FZL Dream11 prediction: Squads for the UCC vs FZL Dream11 team

UCC vs FZL Dream11 prediction: UCC squad for UCC vs FZL Dream11 team

Mirza Imtiaz Asghar (c), Khalid Ahmadi, Muhammad Shabbir, Aziz Mohammad, Raja Abbas, Sumair Safdar Khan, Muhammad Kamran, Syed Faisal Hussain, Khalid Ahmadi, Muhammad Ehsan (wk), Paramvir Singh, Muhammad Shakeel, Sheroz Ahmed, Syed Shafaat Ali, Hikmat Khan, Abid Mahboob, Rajwinder Singh

Also Read: IPL 2020: Karn Sharma Leaves Shubman Gill Baffled As His Leg-stump Goes For A Walk

UCC vs FZL Dream11 prediction: FZL squad for UCC vs FZL Dream11 team

Awais Ahmed (wk), Kamran Raja (c), Adeel Sarwar, Nadeem Shahzad, Rehman Ullah, Tanveer Iqbal, Naeem Hussain Shah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Atif Muhammad, Adnan Ghazanfar, Khawar Javed., Rehmanullah Rajpoot, Yasir Razzaq, Shahzad Umar, Ijaz Ahmed, Muhammad Yaseen, Awais Khan, Javed Akram.

Also Read: Smriti Mandhana And Jemimah Rodrigues Celebrate End Of Quarantine In Dubai; Watch Video

UCC vs FZL Dream11 prediction: Top picks for UCC vs FZL Dream11 team

Awais Ahmed

Sumair Safdar Khan

Muhammad Ehsan

Shahbaz Ahmed

UCC vs FZL match prediction: UCC vs FZL Dream11 team

UCC vs FZL live: UCC vs FZL Dream11 prediction

As per our UCC vs FZL Dream11 prediction, UCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The UCC vs FZL Dream11 prediction, UCC vs FZL top picks and UCC vs FZL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The UCC vs FZL match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.