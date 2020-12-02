MRA Vs GGC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 Game Preview

Minister Rajshahi will go up against Gazi Group Chattogram in Match 10 of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020. The MRA vs GGC match is scheduled to begin at 6:00 pm on December 2 from the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka. Here is our MRA vs GGC Dream11 prediction, MRA vs GGC Dream11 team and MRA vs GGC Dream11 top picks.

Points Table of Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 after Matchday 4.#BangabandhuT20Cup pic.twitter.com/EjbxGrrPH7 — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) December 1, 2020

MRA vs GGC Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The Minister Rajshahi and Gazi Group Chattogram match on Wednesday promises to be a high octane clash. Both teams have had tremendous runs at the tournament so far, with the Gazi Group Chattogram side taking the top position and Minister Rajshahi following closely in second place. Gazi Group Chattogram are sure to maintain their place at the top of the table with or without a win courtesy of their high net run rate of 2.121. Meanwhile, for Minister Rajshahi, a win will mean that they go from four points to six but probably remain in second place.

So far, the table toppers, Gazi Group Chattogram have remained undefeated in the league. They defeated Beximco Dhaka and Gemcon Khulna by 9 wickets in their first two matches and took down Fortune Barishal by 10 runs in their last game. They will hope to continue this winning streak in tonight's match. Minister Rajshahi also got off to great start at the series, winning against Beximco Dhaka and Gemcon Khulna. However, they will be coming into this match having lost their last game to Fortune Barishal.

MRA vs GGC playing 11 prdiction

Minister Rajshahi predicted playing XI - Najmul Shanto, Anisul Islam, Rony Talukdar, Mahedi Hasan, Mohd Ashraful, Fazle Mahmud, Nurul Hasan, Farhad Reza, Rejaur Raja, Mukidul Islam, Ebadot Hossain

Gazi Group Chattogram predicted playing XI - Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohd Mithun, Shamsur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Ziaur Rahman, Shykat Ali, Nahidul Islam, Sanjit Saha, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

MRA vs GGC Key Players

Minister Rajshahi - Mahedi Hasan, Najmul Shanto, Fazle Mahmud

Gazi Group Chattogram - Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mustafizur Rahman

MRA vs GGC Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Liton Das

Batsmen: Mohammad Mithun, Najmul Hossain-Shanto, Fazle Mahmud, Shamsur Rahman

Allrounders: Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Mukidul Islam, Ebadot Hossain

MRA vs GGC Dream11 prediction

According to our MRA vs GGC match prediction, Gazi Group Chattogram will win this match.

Note: The MRA vs GGC Dream11 prediction and MRA vs GGC Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MRA vs GGC Dream11 team and MRA vs GGC Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

