MRS Vs SCL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, St Lucia T10 Blast Live

Match 6 of the St Lucia T10 Blast will see Mon Repos Stars (MRS) and South Castries Lions (SCL) take on each other. The MRS vs SCL live match will be played at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet, St Lucia. The MRS vs SCL match will take place on Thursday, June 25, (Friday morning, 12 AM IST). Here is a look at our MRS vs SCL Dream11 prediction, MRS vs SCL Dream11 team and the MRS vs SCL Dream11 top picks.

About St Lucia T10 Blast

St Lucia T10 Blast commenced on June 23 and will go on all the way till July 7. Gros Islet, Babonneau, Central and South Castries, Mabouya Valley, Mon Repos, City Blasters, Vieux Fort, Choiseul and Soufriere are the 10 teams participating in the tournament.

MRS vs SCL Dream11 prediction: Squads for MRS vs SCL Dream11 team

MRS vs SCL Dream11 prediction: Squads for MRS vs SCL Dream11 team: MRS

Sabinus Emmanuel, Craig Emmanuel, Keon Gaston, Shervin Charles, Sadrack Descartes, Hazel Charlery, Mervin Wells, Rohan Lesmond, Kendal Samuel, Kevin Augustin, Jamal Lesmond, Christian Charlery, Dichege Henry

MRS vs SCL Dream11 prediction: Squads for MRS vs SCL Dream11 team: SCL

Alex Antoine, Malcolm Monrose, Tonius Simon, Collinus Callendar, Darren Sammy, Kemrol Charles, Johnson Charles, Noelle Leo, Aaron Joseph, Daniel Jn Baptiste, Kester Charlermagne, Shervon Leo, Tarrick Edward, Xavier Gabriel

MRS vs SCL Dream11 top picks

Shervin Charles Sabinus Emmanuel Kevin Augustin Johnson Charles Darren Sammy Tonius Simon

MRS vs SCL Dream11 prediction: MRS vs SCL Dream11 team

Great Knock by U19 Cap Kimani Melius 103*(34)



Gros Islet Cannon Blasters beat Vieux Fort North Raiders by 63 runs.

@Dream11 @StLuciaT10 #cricket #StLuciaT10 #T10 — St. Lucia t10 (@StLuciaT10) June 25, 2020

Here is the MRS vs SCL Dream11 team that is expected to bring you the maximum points:

Captain: D Sammy

Vice-Captain: J Charles

Wicketkeeper – S Emmanuel

Batsmen – D Sammy, J Charles, C Callender, S Charles

All-Rounders – T Simon, H Charlery, G Mathurin

Bowlers – X Gabriel, D Henry, K Augustin

MRS vs SCL Dream11 team (Predicted playing XIs)

Mon Repos Stars: Sabinus Emmanuel (wk), Craig Emmanuel (c), Kean Gaston, Shervin Charles, Sadrock Descartes, Mervin Wells, Rohan Lesmond, Kendal Samuel, Kevin Augustin, Jamal Lesmond, and Dichege Henry

South Castries Lions: Alex Antoine (wk), Malcolm Monrose, Tonius Simon, Darren Sammy (c), Johnson Charles, Noelle Leo, Aaron Joseph, Daniel Jn Baptiste, Shervon Leo, Tarrick Edward, and Xavier Gabriel

MRS vs SCL Dream11 prediction

South Castries Lions enter this match as favourites.

Note: The MRS vs SCL Dream11 prediction, MRS vs SCL Dream11 top picks and MRS vs SCL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MRS vs SCL Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Courtesy: ICC Twitter