MRS Vs SCL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, St Lucia T10 Blast Live

Quick links:
Match 6 of the St Lucia T10 Blast will see Mon Repos Stars (MRS) and South Castries Lions (SCL) take on each other. The MRS vs SCL live match will be played at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet, St Lucia. The MRS vs SCL match will take place on Thursday, June 25, (Friday morning, 12 AM IST). Here is a look at our MRS vs SCL Dream11 prediction, MRS vs SCL Dream11 team and the MRS vs SCL Dream11 top picks.
St Lucia T10 Blast commenced on June 23 and will go on all the way till July 7. Gros Islet, Babonneau, Central and South Castries, Mabouya Valley, Mon Repos, City Blasters, Vieux Fort, Choiseul and Soufriere are the 10 teams participating in the tournament.
Also Read: BLS Vs CCMH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, St Lucia T10 Blast Live Game Info
Sabinus Emmanuel, Craig Emmanuel, Keon Gaston, Shervin Charles, Sadrack Descartes, Hazel Charlery, Mervin Wells, Rohan Lesmond, Kendal Samuel, Kevin Augustin, Jamal Lesmond, Christian Charlery, Dichege Henry
Alex Antoine, Malcolm Monrose, Tonius Simon, Collinus Callendar, Darren Sammy, Kemrol Charles, Johnson Charles, Noelle Leo, Aaron Joseph, Daniel Jn Baptiste, Kester Charlermagne, Shervon Leo, Tarrick Edward, Xavier Gabriel
Also Read: GICB Vs VFNR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, St Lucia T10 Blast Live
Also Read: St Lucia T10 Blast BLS Vs CCMH Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report
Great Knock by U19 Cap Kimani Melius 103*(34)— St. Lucia t10 (@StLuciaT10) June 25, 2020
Gros Islet Cannon Blasters beat Vieux Fort North Raiders by 63 runs.
@Dream11 @StLuciaT10 #cricket #StLuciaT10 #T10
Here is the MRS vs SCL Dream11 team that is expected to bring you the maximum points:
Wicketkeeper – S Emmanuel
Batsmen – D Sammy, J Charles, C Callender, S Charles
All-Rounders – T Simon, H Charlery, G Mathurin
Bowlers – X Gabriel, D Henry, K Augustin
Also Read: St Lucia T10 Blast GICB Vs VFNR Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview
Mon Repos Stars: Sabinus Emmanuel (wk), Craig Emmanuel (c), Kean Gaston, Shervin Charles, Sadrock Descartes, Mervin Wells, Rohan Lesmond, Kendal Samuel, Kevin Augustin, Jamal Lesmond, and Dichege Henry
South Castries Lions: Alex Antoine (wk), Malcolm Monrose, Tonius Simon, Darren Sammy (c), Johnson Charles, Noelle Leo, Aaron Joseph, Daniel Jn Baptiste, Shervon Leo, Tarrick Edward, and Xavier Gabriel
South Castries Lions enter this match as favourites.