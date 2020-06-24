St Lucia T10 Blast BLS Vs CCMH Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Quick links:
Babonneau Leatherbacks will face Central Castries in the upcoming clash in the St Lucia T10 Blast this week. Babonneau Leatherbacks vs Central Castries will be the first match of Day 2 of the St Lucia T10 Blast season. The BLS vs CCMH live match will be played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground. Both teams will take to the pitch in their first game of the season and will be looking to get off to a strong start in the competition.
St Lucia T10 Blast commenced on June 23 and will go on till July 7, 2020. Gros Islet, Babonneau, Central and South Castries, Mabouya Valley, Mon Repos, City Blasters, Vieux Fort, Choiseul and Soufriere are the 10 teams participating in the tournament.
The BLS vs CCMH live match will not be available to viewers in India However, the BLS vs CCMH live streaming will be available on Dream11’s FanCode app. Here are the other BLS vs CCMH live streaming details, BLS vs CCMH live scores, BLS vs CCMH live match details and the St Lucia T10 Blast schedule.
The pitch is expected to become a bit slower in the second match of the day. Spinners can expect the ball to turn. An average first innings score of 80+ is likely to be defendable on this pitch.
Quaine Henry, Isiah Wilfried, Caleb Thomas, Kissinger Anthony, Altenor Linus, Tristan Pierre, Alvin Lafeuille, Zayee Antoine, Alex Joseph, Steven Abraham, Shervon Joseph, Graig Elisee, Nehemiah Wilfred, Jevaughn Charles, Eugene Devon, Nyeem Rosemond
Stephen Naitram, Gaspard Prospere, Keddy Lesporis, Ackeem Auguste, Alleyn Prospere, Johnnel Eugene, Keygan Arnold, Alvin Prospere, Jamaal James, Tyler Sookwa, Jaden Elibox, Dillan John, Jemmi Mauricette, Sanjay Hayle, Rahym Joseph
