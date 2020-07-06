MS Dhoni Finally Eligible To Vote In JSCA After 9-month Delay In Formalities: Report

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni has been finally appointed as the member of the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA). The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman will now be eligible to vote in JSCA affairs and elections. MS Dhoni became the association's member on Sunday, June 5, i.e. just two days prior to his 39th birthday.

Ranchi News: MS Dhoni gains voting rights for JSCA affairs

MS Dhoni did not cast his vote on the previous polling (in September 2019) because the 90-Test veteran was an honorary member at the time and did not possess any voting rights. Nearly nine months later, the state association finally managed to include MS Dhoni after the process was recently completed and the cricketers’ name came up amongst the life members of the JSCA.

Ranchi news: JSCA Secretary on MS Dhoni becoming a member

According to the Indian Express, JSCA Secretary Sanjay Sahay said that MS Dhoni’s formal induction into the association was announced at the Annual General Meeting on September 27 last year itself. However, he added that the process eventually took time because they were waiting for certain documents to arrive. Sahay said that while they received the documents in March, the ongoing coronavirus global pandemic and India lockdown simply delayed the process.

MS Dhoni house

The 2011 World Cup-winning skipper owns some glamorous houses. He likes investing in real estate and some of his biggest assets are his luxurious houses. Among his many real estates, he owns a 7-acre farmhouse on the Ring Road of Ranchi known as Kailashpati. The veteran cricketer loves spending time at Kailashpati with his daughter Ziva and wife Sakshi. Several MS Dhoni house videos on social media display the legendary cricketer goofing around with Ziva.

A sneak peek to MS Dhoni house in Ranchi, watch video

MS Dhoni film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story: Sushant Singh Rajput death

A lot of the film's shooting was done in Dhoni's hometown of Ranchi itself. However, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who played the titular role in MS Dhoni film, i.e. MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, was found hanging from the ceiling of his Bandra residence on June 14. While speaking with ABP, MS Dhoni’s business manager Arun Pandey said that the legendary cricketer is gutted after learning about Sushant Singh Rajput death. He mentioned the former Indian skipper was very “morose” upon hearing the news and termed the incident as 'tragic'.

Image credit: BCCI Twitter