MS Dhoni Clicked With Ranbir Kapoor, Leander Paes While Playing Football For Charity

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is hailed as a modern-day great by many. The wicketkeeper-batsman has proved his mettle both as a leader as well as a player. The 39-year-old announced his retirement from international cricket last year after an accolade-laden career. Apart from cricket, the 2011 World Cup-winning captain also has a keen interest in football and was recently seen participating in a charity match alongside other notable celebrities.

MS Dhoni plays football with Ranbir Kapoor and Leander Paes

The players of the All Stars Football Club were recently seen practising in Mumbai. While several prominent celebrities are a part of Bunty Walia's team that participates in charity matches, the likes of MS Dhoni, Ranbir Kapoor and Leander Paes were seen practising with the other members. However, according to reports, MS Dhoni decided not to play the whole practice match and walked off the field due to an injury. With the Indian Premier League coming up, the player will want to ensure that he carries no niggles into what could be his last season. The All Stars Football Club took to their Instagram account to share MS Dhoni's snapshots from the game.

MS Dhoni returns to competitive cricket with IPL 2021

The cricketer has been a part of the Indian Premier League since the inaugural season and has established himself as one of the top draws with his spectacular outings over the years. Dhoni has been an inseparable part of the Chennai Super Kings camp and will lead the team in the forthcoming season of the cash-rich league. After their last year's underwhelming performance, the three-time champions will look to stage a turnaround in IPL 2021.

A look at the MS Dhoni net worth figure

According to caknowledge.com, the MS Dhoni net worth figure is estimated to be $105 million (i.e. approximately ₹764 crore). This MS Dhoni net worth figure comprises his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. The aforementioned MS Dhoni net worth also includes his salary from participating in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings.

The cricketer will draw a salary of ₹15 crore in the upcoming edition of the Indian T20 extravaganza, which will take his total compensation over ₹152 crore. MS Dhoni also earns money through numerous endorsement deals and through his various business ventures. Additionally, the esteemed wicketkeeper-batsman has had associations with brands like Orient Electric, Snickers, Indigo Paints among several others.

Disclaimer: The above MS Dhoni net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the MS Dhoni net worth figures.

Image source: All Stars Football Club Instagram

