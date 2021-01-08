MS Dhoni Enjoys Strawberries In Ranchi Farm, Has Witty Caption To Delight Fans: WATCH

Former India captain MS Dhoni continues to be a popular subject of many discourses amongst cricket followers in India and across the world. MS Dhoni, who announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket on August 15, 2020, has been very busy after the IPL 2020. Since the conclusion of the IPL, MS Dhoni has been spending some time with his family and has also gained some deep interest in farming.

The 39-year-old is not a regular feature on social media platforms and seldom shares any updates with his fans about his life post-retirement. However, MS Dhoni took to his social media and shared a very interesting post on Instagram with his followers on Friday. The former wicketkeeper-batsman shared a video clip of his farm where he is seen enjoying his home-grown eating strawberries.

MS Dhoni spoke about his love for strawberries and captioned his Instagram post saying how there will be no strawberries left for the market if he keeps visiting the farm and continues eating them. The former Indian team captain captioned his post with, "If I keep going to the farm there won’t be any strawberry left for the market."

Just like every MS Dhoni post, the Instagram clip has gone viral with cricket fans and MS Dhoni followers all across the world try to get a glimpse of the details of their favourite cricketer's retirement routine. The cricketer will export the vegetables growing on his farmhouse as the preparation for the same are in the final stage and continuing in full flow. Jharkhand's agricultural department has also joined hands with MS Dhoni and will be involved in the process of exporting the vegetables form Dhoni's house to Dubai.

MS Dhoni net worth in rupees

According to caknowledge.com, MS Dhoni's net worth is estimated at ₹760 crores as of 2020. His net worth figure comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. The aforementioned MS Dhoni net worth in rupees also comprises of the salary he receives from the Chennai franchise in the IPL, which amounted to ₹15 crores in the 2020 edition of the tournament.

Disclaimer: The above MS Dhoni net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the MS Dhoni net worth figures.

