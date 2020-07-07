MS Dhoni Gets Beautiful Birthday Wish From World Renowned Sand Artist Sudarshan Patnaik

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni turned 39 on Tuesday, July 7. Widely regarded as one of the greatest wicketkeeper-batsman of all time, the cricketer was also an influential leader as he led the ‘Men in Blue’ to victories at all major International Cricket Council (ICC) events between 2007 and 2013. As fans and fellow cricketers flooded the social media with congratulatory messages on social media for MS Dhoni birthday, a well-known Indian sand artist Sudarsan Patnaik also extended his wishes for the former captain, albeit in his own unique style.

🏆 2007 ICC Men's T20 World Cup

🏆 2011 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

🏆 2013 ICC Champions Trophy



Happy birthday to one of India's greatest captains of all time, MS Dhoni 🤩 pic.twitter.com/XWRlV63D36 — ICC (@ICC) July 7, 2020

MS Dhoni birthday: Sudarshan Patnaik wishes with MS Dhoni sand art

Sudarshan Patnaik lives in Puri, Odisha and he is recognised for his sand art throughout the world. He was also awarded the Padma Shri by the Indian Government in 2014. On Tuesday, i.e. the day of the cricketer’s birthday, Sudarshan Patnaik took to Twitter and shared his MS Dhoni sand art portrait. In the caption, Sudarshan Patnaik extended his wishes for the “iconic cricketer”. He also mentioned that his MS Dhoni sand art was sculpted by him at the Puri Beach in Odisha.

MS Dhoni sand art on MS Dhoni birthday

#HappyBirthdayMahi Warm Birthday wishes to legendary iconic cricketer @msdhoni. One of my SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha.#MSDhonibirthday pic.twitter.com/8M3Fo95Cyk — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 7, 2020

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni in CSK

MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from the game since the conclusion of the 2019 World Cup in England. While he was slated to lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 29, the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) got indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus global pandemic. MS Dhoni’s return to top-flight cricket through CSK in IPL 2020 was one of the most talked-about prospects of the now-postponed season.

During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, MS Dhoni became one of the 20 cricketers to be retained by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The right-handed batsman was retained for ₹15 crore by the franchise for the now-postponed IPL 2020 season. MS Dhoni, who made his CSK debut in the inaugural 2008 edition, has led them to three IPL titles. Under Dhoni’s leadership, CSK lifted the coveted trophy in 2010, 2011 and 2018 editions.

Image credit: Official Twitter accounts of ICC and Sudarshan Patnaik