MS Dhoni Hints At Dream11 IPL Future After Giving Away Jersey To Hardik Pandya Too?

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni shocked the world and his wide fanbase after announcing his retirement from international cricket before the Dream11 IPL 2020 began. Fans expressed their disappointed on social media, only a little excited to see the Chennai team skipper play another edition of the Dream11 IPL. However, after Chennai's loss to Mumbai by 10 wickets, Dhoni gifted his jersey to the Pandya brothers, causing his fans to once again wonder if the 39-year-old will retire from the league as well.

Also read | MS Dhoni's innings draws Bollywood reactions; KRK gets flak for trolling veteran

Does Dhoni gifting his jersey to Krunal and Hardik Pandya hint the end of his Dream11 IPL journey?

"Mahi bhai," Hardik Pandya wrote on Twitter, accompanied by an image of the two players hugging on the field. While fans discussed the bond between the two Indian cricketers, they brought up Dhoni giving away his jersey to Jos Buttler too during Chennai's loss to Rajasthan on October 20. "Last year of Mahi it seems, everyone taking autographs and jerseys," one fan wrote on Twitter, convinced that the player is playing his last Dream11 IPL season.

A memorabilia to cherish for the Pandya brothers 👌👌#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/Yl34xsh4OH — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 23, 2020

"A memorabilia to cherish for the Pandya brothers," Dream11 IPL wrote on Twitter, further causing the fans to speculate.

Also read | MS Dhoni rewards Jos Buttler with special gift after Rajasthan beats Chennai: Dhoni jersey

Jos Butler gets Dhoni jersey as gift after win over Chennai

Buttler all smiles with a prized possession 😊😊#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/FoUtHUofYw — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 19, 2020

Fans react at possible Dhoni retirement after he gifts jersey, tweet about Hardik-Dhoni bond

#hardoni MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya looking cute together, bhai chara ho toh esa. https://t.co/UIkCiX4AeY — Manveer Sing (@ManveerSing5) October 24, 2020

🥺So many emotional attackss💛🌀

Protect this trio and their bond 💛❤️💙 — Tanya #JUDAIYAAN💙 (@tanu_412) October 23, 2020

Last year of Mahi it seems, everyone taking autographs and jerseys 😢😭😭😭😭

Hope he will play nxt year toooo#CSK — Edward Elric (@SoL_InvictuS_) October 23, 2020

As a Dhoni Fan I know why he is giving his autographed jersey's to youngsters and well performing players of opposition team.

It was a great journey all I can say.

Hats off to the legend @msdhoni — Kunal Sharma (@TweetFromKunal) October 24, 2020

Also read | Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya cool off with a pool day ahead of Chennai game; watch video

With three wins and eight losses, the three-time Dream11 IPL champions are at the bottom of the points table. After Chennai's embarrassing 10-wicket loss to Mumbai, fans took to Twitter to troll the team. Unsurprisingly, Dhoni's fans came to his support, pledging their loyalty to the Indian cricket icon despite Chennai's poor performance. This might be the first time Chennai will exit the tournament before making the playoffs. Chennai will next face Bangalore on October 25 at 3:30 PM IST.

Also read | Mumbai vs Chennai: Chennai fans promise loyalty to MS Dhoni and co. despite team's poor showing

(Image credits: IPL)

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.