MS Dhoni's innings draws Bollywood reactions; KRK gets flak for trolling veteran

After an impressive start, Chennai made it a hat-trick of losses in the Dream11 Indian Premier League against Hyderabad on Friday. Apart from the three-time winners languishing at the bottom of the table, captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s innings in losing causes for the second game in a row became a talking point. Apart from his failure to take his team to the finishing line, his health issues during the knock, made stars from the film industry also react with concern.

Bollywood stars on MS Dhoni innings

Walking in to bat with Chennai reeling at 36/3 and needing 129 more, Dhoni’s innings of 47 off 36 balls was not enough for his team. Moreover, the former Indian captain struggled with dehydration during the course of the innings.

Nushrratt Bharuccha sent out a message for Dhoni, and expressed her ‘absolute admiration’. The actor hailed the captain for ‘fighting till the end.’

Absolute admiration for this man @msdhoni ! Fighting till the end..

But a damn good game by @SunRisers #CSKvSRH — Nushrratt Bharuccha (@Nushrratt) October 2, 2020

Actor-comedian Danish Sait wrote that it was ‘hard’ to see the star player struggling with his fitness during the course of the match, and sent him ‘all the energy in the universe.’

Oh Dhoni! Sending you all the energy in the universe. It’s hard to see you feel unwell. — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) October 2, 2020

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar wrote that the fans will always love their ‘Thala’ in ‘sickness and in health.’ The South actor expressed confidence that the team will be in the finals, and the ‘game is not over yet.’

We will always love you @msdhoni #thaladhoni ...in sickness and in health we will always be there...the game is not over.. we will be in the finals..!! @ChennaiIPL #WhistlePodu #CSK foreverrrrr..!!! pic.twitter.com/ADCplVA5pr — 𝑽𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒍𝒂𝒙𝒎𝒊 𝑺𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒉𝒌𝒖𝒎𝒂𝒓 (@varusarath) October 2, 2020

Kamaal Rashid Khan, however, trolled Dhoni, who had retired from international cricket in August. He wrote:

“There was no point dyeing your hair since you got breathless on completing two runs and this was common in old age. Who asked you to humiliate yourself by playing at this age? We will always be your fans, but it does not feel good to see you like this. Retire with dignity.”

Bhai @msdhoni बाल काले करने से कोई जवान नहीं बन जाता! 2 रन के लिए भागने पर आपकी साँस उखड़ जाती है, जो बुढ़ापे में सबके साथ होता है! लेकिन किसने कहा, कि बुढ़ापे में खेलकर बेइज़्ज़ती कराना ज़रूरी है! हम आपके फ़ैन रहे हैं, आपको ऐसे देखकर अच्छा नहीं लगता! इज़्ज़त के साथ सन्यास लेलो! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 2, 2020

The actor-’critic’ seemed to have got intense trolling for his tweet, as he turned off comments on the post. However, that did not stop the netizens from bashing him.

Comment Section off Kyu h Uncle Aapka... 😂 https://t.co/hALmXA6lug — ɱıɬąƖı..ᶜˢᵏ 🕊️ (@_Mitalidas_) October 2, 2020

Comment section off kyun hai.. 2rs person.. the most negative and worst account on Twitter 🤮🤮 https://t.co/huhXqufFSy — 💞💫𝖋𝖔𝖗𝖊𝖛𝖊𝖗𝕮𝖍𝖔𝖈𝖔💫💞 (@ankytweets77777) October 2, 2020

Bhai Sahab !!

King is always king , MSD give tough fight today 😍😍😍 ! Even small baby n give lectures now a days ☹️ https://t.co/Gg0FBwZaxP — Its me Dr.Navin (@DrNavinDhungana) October 2, 2020

Hyderabad vs Chennai

Meanwhile, Hyderabad beat Chennai by 7 runs after notching up 164/5 in their 20 overs. Priyam Garg and Ravindra Jadeja’s fifties for their respective sides were the highlights while Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan were the standout bowlers of the evening.

