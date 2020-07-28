MS Dhoni Set To Quit PUBG Battle Royale Before Cricket Despite Top Stats In Video Game

Former India skipper MS Dhoni could soon have to give up his love for PUBG Battle Royale if it is banned by the Indian government. PUBG Mobile is under the Indian government's radar and could be banned in the coming days. The Indian government is contemplating a ban on several new China-based mobile apps, which also includes PUBG. After 59 Chinese apps were banned in June, 47 more were also suspended, which were the clones of those apps . Currently, MS Dhoni is under lockdown at his Ranchi farmhouse due to the ongoing COVID-19, which had brought the cricket action to a standstill since March.

MS Dhoni's love for PUBG Battle Royale

MS Dhoni's love for PUBG Battle Royale is known to everyone and the wicketkeeper-batsman has been often spotted playing the game along with other Team India players. Indian players have mentioned about MS Dhoni's love for PUBG Battle Royale. MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi during an Instagram Live session with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) recently, revealed about the CSK skipper's obsession for the game.

According to Sakshi Dhoni, the cricketer has taken to video games as a “stress buster”. The revelation by Sakshi was even more interesting as it came on the back of Indian YouTuber CarryMinati claims about him yet to receive a response from MS Dhoni after challenging him for a PUBG Mobile game. Interestingly, CarryMinati has more followers on social media (32.7 million) than MS Dhoni (30.9 million), despite the former just being 20 years old.

MS Dhoni set to lead CSK in IPL 2020

MS Dhoni's wait to get back on the cricket field will be finally over after BCCI decided that the IPL 2020 will be played in UAE. According to the latest IPL 2020 dates, the tournament is scheduled to begin on September 19 with the final being held on November 8. The window for IPL 2020 was only created after the ICC decided to postpone the T20 World Cup in Australia until next year due to global COVID-19 issues.

MS Dhoni became one of the 20 cricketers to be retained by CSK. The right-handed batsman was retained for ₹15 crore (US$2.1 million) by the franchise for the now-postponed IPL 2020 season. Overall, MS Dhoni has led CSK to three IPL titles ever since the tournament inaugurated in 2008. Under Dhoni’s leadership, CSK lifted the coveted trophy in 2010, 2011 and 2018 editions.

