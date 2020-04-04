MS Dhoni Named Captain In Wasim Jaffer's All-Time ODI Team; THIS Cricketer Isn't Included

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has managed to find a very important place in veteran Test batsman Wasim Jaffer's All-Time ODI XI. Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from the game ever since India's 2019 World Cup semi-final defeat against New Zealand in July last year. He was all set to lead Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 but the tournament has been postponed to April 15 due to COVID-19 that has made a huge impact all over the world.

READ: Brian Lara Picks Sachin Tendulkar's Knock Of 241 Against Australia As One Of The Best Ever

MS Dhoni leads Wasim Jaffer's All-Time ODI XI

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Jaffer had made his ODI XI after which he asked the fans what their playing XI were and promised them all that he will retweet the ones he likes.

The ex-Ranji Trophy winner's ODI XI includes the likes of Indian batting megastars Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, West Indian legend Sir Vivian Richards, Indian skipper Virat Kohli, South African batting maestro AB de Villiers, English all-rounder Ben Stokes, legendary West Indian pacer Joel Garner, Pakistani swing legend Wasim Akram, Aussie greats Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath. Meanwhile, MSD was named as the captain and wicket-keeper batsman of the team.

However, to some fans' dismay, Sri Lanka's legendary opening batsman Sanath Jayasuriya, who was instrumental in Sri Lanka winning the 1996 World Cup wasn't included in Wasim Jaffer's all-time ODI team

READ: Shreyas Iyer Reveals Humble Reaction After Being Sold For ₹2.6 Crore In IPL 2015 Auction

Stakeholders looking at the September-November window for IPL 2020

As per reports, the stakeholders are looking at the September-November window later this year to make the IPL 2020 season happen. The organisers are keen on having a go at this plan even if it’s a short season without foreign players.

According to a leading media network, the source said that either way, one thing remains clear. The source added that the IPL 2020 takes precedence whenever the markets open. That’s because the IPL 2020 remains the elephant in the room rather than the BCCI forcing it.

If IPL 2020 indeed takes place without overseas players, there are fears that the tournament may lose its charm. According to a BCCI official, it would be exactly like another Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy if the foreign cricketers don’t play their trade in IPL 2020. However, the IPL officials are still optimistic and are hopeful that the presence of top India stars at the IPL 2020 will be enough to attract the fans to the stadiums.

READ: Virat Kohli Picks Cristiano Ronaldo Over Lionel Messi Without Hesitating And Here Is Why

READ: Shreyas Iyer Net Worth, Endorsements, Salary And Delhi Capitals Star's Life Off The Field

(Image Courtesy: AP)