Shreyas Iyer Reveals Humble Reaction After Being Sold For ₹2.6 Crore In IPL 2015 Auction

Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer has shown a lot of promise in the last few months and the right-hander has gone on to consolidate his position in India's limited-overs teams. Ever since the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, the Indian team management tried various batsmen at the No. 4 position. The likes of MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Ambati Rayadu and Ajinkya Rahane were all tried and tested at the spot. But it is Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer, who has gone on to make the position his own.

Shreyas Iyer's reaction after getting picked in the IPL

In a recent interview with Cricbuzz, Shreyas Iyer was seen speaking on various topics ranging from his childhood days to his IPL selection. One of the questions asked to Shreyas Iyer was about his sudden fame when he was bought in the IPL by Delhi Capitals for a whopping ₹2.6 crore. Shreyas Iyer's father said that he was expecting his son to be sold for at least ₹1 crore because of his exploits in domestic cricket. But when the amount crossed ₹2 crores, they couldn't believe it either.

His father said that they kept getting calls from relatives saying that they had become millionaires now. Shreyas Iyer's father also spoke about his son's humble reply when he asked his mother about what would they do with so much money. Shreyas Iyer got emotional saying that he was glad talking about it and reflecting back on his journey.

Recently, Shreyas Iyer had an excellent tour of New Zealand. Shreyas Iyer stats on that tour reads - 153 runs in the five-match T20I series at an average of 51.00. The Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer also was the top-scorer for the Indian team in the three-match ODI series with 217 runs at an impressive average of 72.33. Shreyas Iyer will be captaining the Delhi Capitals in the 13th edition of the IPL that is supposed to start from April 15.

IMAGE COURTESY: BCCI TWITTER