Shreyas Iyer Net Worth, Endorsements, Salary And Delhi Capitals Star's Life Off The Field

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer has been in tremendous form in the past year and the right-hander has gone on to consolidate his position in India's limited-overs teams. Ever since the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, the Indian team management tried various batsmen at the No. 4 position. The likes of MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Ambati Rayadu and Ajinkya Rahane were all tried and tested at the spot. But, it is Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer who has gone on to make the position his own. Shreyas Iyer is also the captain of the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). Let's take a look at the Shreyas Iyer net worth figure and other such details.

Shreyas Iyer net worth figure and info

According to networthspedia.com, the Shreyas Iyer net worth reportedly lies between $1 million (₹7.64 crore) – $5 million (₹38.2 crore). Shreyas Iyer comes under the C grade category of BCCI Annual Player Contract, making him receive ₹1 crore per year. Shreyas Iyer also receives a match fee of ₹2 lakh per ODI match, and ₹1.50 lakh per T20 match.

Shreyas Iyer IPL salary

The Shreyas Iyer IPL salary currently is ₹7 crore per season. He was first picked up in the IPL in 2015 fo a whopping ₹2.6 crore, when his base price was only ₹10 lakhs. He is also one of the youngest players to captain a team in the IPL.

Shreyas Iyer endorsements

Shreyas Iyer has recently come into the limelight which makes him relatively new to the brand endorsement world and hasn’t yet grabbed a lot of endorsement deals. However, he has still inevitably attracted big brands and recently signed a bat endorsement deal with CEAT, which is one of the leading Indian tire manufacturers.

Shreyas Iyer home details

The Shreyas Iyer home location is Worli, Mumbai. Shreyas Iyer owns a white Audi S5 worth ₹73 lakh and a Hyundai i20. The right-handed batsman has 2.2 million followers on Instagram and 440k followers on Twitter.

Disclaimer: The above Shreyas Iyer net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

