Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Not To Attend NCA Training Camp Due To Mumbai Lockdown Rules

Recently, England Cricket Board (RCB) and Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed that their players will begin training soon. Now, Indian cricketers are also in line to resume their training as soon as the lockdown restrictions alleviate a little. However, skipper Virat Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma, who are based in Mumbai, might not be able to join the camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru due to strict regulations in the city.

Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma to remain stranded in Mumbai while rest of the team set to resume training

Mumbai has been majorly hit by the coronavirus crisis. More than 27,000 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 and over 1,000 people have fallen prey to this deadly virus. The government has extended to lockdown in the state till May 31 as the situation in the city doesn't look promising.

According to AFP, BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal said that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma might have to stay in Mumbai due to the lockdown restrictions. However, they are planning to resume skill-based training at home. The training session at the NCA will be held once the lockdown eases a bit more, allowing the players to commute from their hometowns.

Dhumal added that everybody would be keen to hit the ground and the idea is whenever the board is ready for cricket to resume, the players are able to give their 100 percent.

BCCI exploring options to see how players can start training in lockdown 4.0

According to a recent development, top cricketers might start skill-based outdoor training from May 18 if the restrictions are alleviated in the fourth phase of the lockdown. BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal told PTI that the BCCI is exploring options to see how the players can start their skill-based outdoor training provided there are favourable guidelines from the central government after May 18. Dhumal further said since players can't travel, they are looking at options to see if the players can start their skills training (net sessions) at grounds near their residences.

Dhumal added that the BCCI is in constant touch with the government. He also said that they have a roadmap in place for the players in the post-lockdown phase. If a player is allowed to have a net session, it will mean that there will only be one batsman and three net bowlers. The Indian players are currently following customised fitness drill charts provided by their trainer Nick Webb.

Dhumal also revealed that there is a customised app for players and support staff which has been provided by the BCCI for their training. The BCCI treasurer added that they have been using the app for their training purposes. He further said that all the senior Indian players and support staff have that app.

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC TWITTER