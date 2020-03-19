MS Dhoni Recalls Struggler Days After Declaring New Investment In Indian Fintech Startup

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical since the conclusion of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. MS Dhoni hasn't played any form of competitive cricket since then. There has been a lot of speculation regarding his future but the former India captain has remained silent.

MS Dhoni businesses: Ex-India captain invests in fintech startup

MS Dhoni may not be active on the cricket field but it seems like he is quite active off it. According to a recent development, MS Dhoni has made an investment in Bengaluru-based startup KhataBook that is helping small and medium businesses in India to manage their accounts and ledgers. MS Dhoni will not only invest in the startup but will also become its brand ambassador.

At the moment, the firm claims to have crossed 2 crore registered merchants on its app. And their target is to get another 2 crore merchants onboard in the next 12 months. The firm is planning to use the profits from the latest equity investment to expand its product portfolio and double down on its technology and capabilities.

Ravish Naresh, who is the co-founder and CEO of Khatabook, said in a statement that they are thrilled to welcome MS Dhoni into the Khatabook family. He added that this partnership seemed like the most natural fit and they look forward to setting new milestones together as they build financial solutions for a billion Indians.

MS Dhoni, in a statement, said that he grew up in a small town and saw his friends and family struggle with outdated modes of business and tracking finances. MS Dhoni added that Khatabook has had an impact on the lives of India’s small merchants and retailers and he was glad to be associating with them.

The Khatabook app is used by merchants across 5,000 cities which include general stores, mobile recharge shops, garment dealers and jewellers. The Khatabook app supports 11 languages and has recorded cash transactions worth over Rs. 3.7 lakh crore in the last one year. The Khatabook app also has merchants in Nepal, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

IMAGE COURTESY: CHENNAI SUPER KINGS INSTAGRAM