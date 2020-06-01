MS Dhoni's Wife Reveals Reason Behind Cricketer Not Being On Social Media During COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic hit the world and brought it to a standstill. More than 6.1 million people have tested positive for the virus globally, while around 370,000 people have fallen prey to the deadly virus. Several prominent personalities which include actors and cricketers have been active on social media to spread awareness about the COVID-19 and explain people the importance of staying home. However, MS Dhoni is one rare influential personality in India who has chosen to stay afar from social media.

Sakshi Dhoni reveals reason behind MS Dhoni's absence from social media

Now, MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni has revealed the reason behind the former India captain keeping himself distant from social media during the COVID-19 induced lockdown. On Sunday, MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni was in an Instagram live session with Chennai Super Kings's (CSK) official handle where she revealed that MS Dhoni has been urged to post videos on coronavirus and relevant issues, but he has chosen not to. She added that if a country's Prime Minister has said something, then one should actually follow his words and guidelines. She further said that nobody is bigger than the Prime Minister in the country right now. That’s why Dhoni did not find it necessary to state anything on social media.

Off late, MS Dhoni has been subject to several trends and rumours on social media about his retirement. Recently, Sakshi came out and blasted those who spread such baseless rumours, claiming that they came to know about it through a friend as the cricketer has not been following social media off late.

MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical since the end of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England where India were knocked out by New Zealand in the semi-final. MS Dhoni was supposed to make a comeback in the IPL 2020 where he was set to lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) but the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. The cash-rich league was considered as a crucial competition to bring MS Dhoni back into the scheme of things.

MS Dhoni's performance in the IPL 2020 would also have decided if he made it to the Indian team for the T20 World Cup that is supposed to be played in Australia later this year. There is no clear picture regarding the 38-year old's future with the Indian team. It will be interesting to see how Dhoni's India career pans out if the IPL 2020 is called off.

Sakshi Dhoni reveals MS Dhoni's plans if cricketing action doesn't resume post lockdown

In the same conversation, Sakshi Dhoni revealed their plans in the near future. Sakshi Dhoni said that MS Dhoni and the family will be heading to the hills in Uttarakhand where they will be staying in small villages if cricketing action does not resume due to the COVID-19 situation worsening in the country.

Sakshi Dhoni also spoke about her first impression of MS Dhoni and also revealed what she felt about his famous long hair look. Sakshi Dhoni said that if she had seen MS Dhoni with his long orange hair, she wouldn't have even looked at him. Sakshi Dhoni added that she was glad she saw MS Dhoni's long-haired look before they got married.

