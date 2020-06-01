Yuzvendra Chahal Challenges Sakshi Dhoni For Ludo Game After Gatecrashing CSK Live Chat

Team India leg spinner Yuzvndra Chahal has not only been entertaining fans with his TikTok videos but also gatecrashing Instagram live chats of fellow Indian cricketers. Right from gatecrashing Rohit Sharma's Instagram chat with Suresh Raina to Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri's chat with Team India skipper Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal has made his presence felt during recent Instagram live sessions.

The cricketer was at it once again after gatecrashing MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni's Instagram live debut with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday. Chahal made his presence felt there as well with some interesting remarks in the comments section.

Yuzvendra Chahal gatecrashes Sakshi Dhoni's Instagram chat

During Sakshi Dhoni's Instagram chat, Chahal challenged Sakshi over a game of Ludo online as well as made 'Dhoni-Dhoni' chants. During the chat, Sakshi opened up about her tweet that put an end to the rumours regarding MS Dhoni's retirement. She said that she got to know about the hashtag from one of her close friends and that is when she decided to quash the rumours.

Chahal, during another Instagram live chat, recently revealed that he would love to go to the large MS Dhoni house in Ranchi if he ever got the power of becoming invisible. The wrist-spinner also went on to add that he will go to the MS Dhoni house when flights reopen.

Yuzvendra Chahal reveals Team India players heartwarming gesture to MS Dhoni

During one of the episodes of Chahal TV, Yuzvendra Chahal made a revelation about the Indian team's heartwarming gesture for MS Dhoni during his sabbatical from cricket. In the video, Chahal went to the last corner seat of the bus and showed the seat where Dhoni used to sit. He revealed that the seat remained vacant in the absence of the legend and no one occupied it now as the team missed him very much.

Yuzvendra Chahal recently shared a throwback picture with MS Dhoni on Twitter in which he revealed about being missed being called tilli by the veteran. Yuzvendra Chahal has credited MS Dhoni massively for his growth in international cricket on several occasions.

(IMAGE: YUZVENDRA CHAHAL/ CHENNAI SUPER KINGS/ INSTAGRAM)