SL Vs WI Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report And 2nd T20I Preview

Sri Lanka are scheduled to face West Indies in a series-deciding second T20I on Friday, March 6. The SL vs WI live match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. The SL vs WI live match is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST. Here, we take a look at SL vs WI live streaming details, and pitch and weather report for the SL vs WI live match.

SL vs WI Live Streaming: Match Preview

West Indies are currently on a tour to Sri Lanka for three ODIs and two T20I matches. Sri Lanka won the ODI series 3-0. Meanwhile, West Indies fought back in the first T20I by clinching a 25-run over the hosts. The first T20I was also West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard’s 500th T20 appearance, becoming the first cricketer to do so. The upcoming series-deciding second T20I will be played at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on March 6.

SL vs WI Live Streaming: Squad Updates

SL vs WI Live Score: Sri Lanka Squad

Kusal Perera (wk), Lasith Malinga (c), Avishka Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Wanindu Hasaranga, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Niroshan Dickwella, Lakshan Sandakan, Dasun Shanaka, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando.

SL vs WI Live Score: West Indies Squad

Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Lendl Simmons, Brandon King, Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Dwayne Bravo, Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell, Shai Hope, Kesrick Williams, Hayden Walsh.

SL vs WI Live Score and SL vs WI Live Streaming Details

The match is scheduled to be played on March 6 and will start at 7:00 PM IST. The Sri Lanka vs West Indies T20 match can be watched on TV through the SONY ESPN and SONY ESPN HD channels. Aside from the SL vs WI live telecast in India, fans can also catch the SL vs WI live streaming through Sony LIV. For SL vs WI live scores, you can find it on the Sri Lanka Cricket, Cricket West Indies and ICC's official websites/social media pages.

SL vs WI Live Score: Weather Report

The weather condition suggests slight rainfall during match time. As per AccuWeather, the temperature at the time of the match is expected to hover around 27°C.

SL vs WI Live Score: Pitch Report

The Pallekele Stadium generally favours the team batting first on most occasions. In the 19 T20Is played at the venue, 11 have been won by the team batting first. The average score batting first at this ground is 175 and the highest score at this ground has been Australia's 263/3, which can help you predict the SL vs WI live scores.

