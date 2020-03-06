SL Vs WI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All 2nd T20I Match Details

Sri Lanka are scheduled to face West Indies in a series-deciding second T20I on Friday, March 6. The SL vs WI live match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. The SL vs WI live match is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST. Here is our SL vs WI Dream11 prediction, SL vs WI Dream11 team, SL vs WI match prediction and all SL vs WI live match details.

Also Read | NZ Vs IND Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks And Likely Playing 11 For 1st Test

SL vs WI Dream11 prediction: Match preview

West Indies are currently on a tour to Sri Lanka for three ODIs and two T20I matches. Sri Lanka won the ODI series 3-0. Meanwhile, West Indies fought back in the first T20I by clinching a 25-run win over the hosts. The first T20I was also West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard’s 500th T20 appearance, becoming the first cricketer in history to achieve the feat. The upcoming series-deciding second T20I will be played at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on March 6.

Also Read | NZ Vs IND Dream11 5th T20I Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

SL vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Squads from which SL vs WI playing 11 will be selected

SL vs WI Dream11 Prediction: SL Squad

Kusal Perera (wk), Lasith Malinga (c), Avishka Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Wanindu Hasaranga, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Niroshan Dickwella, Lakshan Sandakan, Dasun Shanaka, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando.

SL vs WI Dream11 Prediction: WI Squad

Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Lendl Simmons, Brandon King, Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Dwayne Bravo, Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell, Shai Hope, Kesrick Williams, Hayden Walsh.

Also Read | NZ Vs IND Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Schedule

SL vs WI Dream11 Prediction: SL vs WI Dream11 team

Here is the SL vs WI Dream11 team that is expected to bring you the maximum points -

Wicketkeeper – Kusal Perera

All-rounders – Kieron Pollard (c), Thisara Perera, Andre Russell, Angelo Mathews

Batsmen – Lendl Simmons (vc), Avishka Fernando, Brandon King

Bowlers – Lasith Malinga, Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell

SL vs WI Dream11 Prediction: SL vs WI match prediction

West Indies start off as favourites to win the game as per the SL vs WI match prediction.

Please note that the above SL vs WI Dream11 Prediction are made according to our own analysis. The SL vs WI Dream11 team made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also Read | NZ Vs IND Dream11 3rd ODI Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details