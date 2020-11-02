MS Dhoni To Play For Chennai In 2021, Epic 'Dhoni Forever' Tribute On Twitter Follows

Chennai defeated Punjab by nine wickets at Abu Dhabi on Sunday, November 1 in the 53rd match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Several fans and cricket experts were speculating that the recently-concluded game would have been MS Dhoni’s last-ever in the tournament as the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman also announced his international retirement earlier this year. However, the 39-year-old put those rumours to rest at the toss itself while responding to commentator Danny Morrison’s query regarding the same.

MS Dhoni retirement post on Instagram, watch video

Also Read | MS Dhoni 'most Respected' Sports Figure, Virat Kohli 'most Attractive' In The World: Study

Dream11 IPL 2020: Fans rejoice on Twitter as MS Dhoni confirms his return for 2021 season

Before the match, cricket commentator Danny Morrison asked MS Dhoni “Could this be your last game in yellow?” Much to the delight of his numerous fans across the globe, the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman simply responded, 'Definitely not'. Fans of the Indian cricketing icon later took to Twitter and flooded the micro-blogging site with their special “Dhoni Forever” tributes.

Here is a look at some of the special “Dhoni Forever” tributes by fans after the cricketer confirmed his return for the 2021 season.

Also Read | MS Dhoni Fan Mocks Simon Doull, Dream11 IPL Commentator Shuts Down Troll In Style

Will you let other teams qualify?

Dhoni: Definately not 😬 #Dhoniforever ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZtEdqczpLD — Mêghå बिष्ट (@theLazyMiss) November 2, 2020

Also Read | MS Dhoni Responds To Chennai Fan's Sweetest Gesture For Him And Team; Watch Video

MS Dhoni stats in Dream11 IPL

MS Dhoni stats in Dream11 IPL is composed of some staggering numbers. The three-time IPL-winning captain has aggregated 4,632 runs since the inception of the tournament and he has scored his runs at a prolific T20 average of 40.99. He has racked up 23 half-centuries in the process and his highest score remains his unbeaten 84 from the 2019 edition.

How much is MS Dhoni net worth?

According to caknowledge.com, the MS Dhoni net worth figure is estimated to be ₹760 crore (US$101 million) as of March 2020. His net worth figure comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player. The aforementioned MS Dhoni net worth also comprises of his salary from participating in IPL for Chennai team.

Additionally, MS Dhoni earns money through his numerous endorsement deals and his various business ventures. As mentioned earlier, he is the co-owner of India League team Ranchi Rays and Chennaiyin FC, a football club from Indian Super League. Additionally, the esteemed wicketkeeper-batsman is associated in brand endorsement deals with Orient Electric, Snickers, Indigo Paints among several others.

Also Read | MS Dhoni Will Lead Chennai In 2021 Season As Well: Team CEO K Viswanathan

Disclaimer: The above MS Dhoni net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the MS Dhoni net worth figures.

For all coverage related to Dream11 IPL 2020, you can visit our IPL section listed below

https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020

Image source: IPLT20.COM

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.