MS Dhoni To Play For Chennai In 2021, Epic 'Dhoni Forever' Tribute On Twitter Follows

Chennai defeated Punjab by nine wickets at Abu Dhabi on Sunday, November 1 in the 53rd match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Several fans and cricket experts were speculating that the recently-concluded game would have been MS Dhoni’s last-ever in the tournament as the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman also announced his international retirement earlier this year. However, the 39-year-old put those rumours to rest at the toss itself while responding to commentator Danny Morrison’s query regarding the same.
Before the match, cricket commentator Danny Morrison asked MS Dhoni “Could this be your last game in yellow?” Much to the delight of his numerous fans across the globe, the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman simply responded, 'Definitely not'. Fans of the Indian cricketing icon later took to Twitter and flooded the micro-blogging site with their special “Dhoni Forever” tributes.
MS Dhoni stats in Dream11 IPL is composed of some staggering numbers. The three-time IPL-winning captain has aggregated 4,632 runs since the inception of the tournament and he has scored his runs at a prolific T20 average of 40.99. He has racked up 23 half-centuries in the process and his highest score remains his unbeaten 84 from the 2019 edition.
According to caknowledge.com, the MS Dhoni net worth figure is estimated to be ₹760 crore (US$101 million) as of March 2020. His net worth figure comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player. The aforementioned MS Dhoni net worth also comprises of his salary from participating in IPL for Chennai team.
Additionally, MS Dhoni earns money through his numerous endorsement deals and his various business ventures. As mentioned earlier, he is the co-owner of India League team Ranchi Rays and Chennaiyin FC, a football club from Indian Super League. Additionally, the esteemed wicketkeeper-batsman is associated in brand endorsement deals with Orient Electric, Snickers, Indigo Paints among several others.
