MS Dhoni Ups Business Interests By Launching Cricket Academy In Ahmedabad

Former India captain MS Dhoni pulled the plug on his international cricket career by announcing his retirement on August 15 last year. Post his international retirement, Dhoni was last seen in action during the Dream11 IPL 2020 in the United Arab Emirates where CSK made an early exit from the tournament and failed to reach the playoffs for the first time in the history of the tournament.

While Dhoni will not be active on the cricket field until the next IPL, he is very much active off the field and recently launched the Mahendra Singh Dhoni Cricket Academy (MSDCA) in Ahmedabad. According to various media reports, Ahmedabad-based Shri Enterprise, who provides training to emerging talents in the field of sports, in association with Indian sports management firm Aarka Sports, announced the grand launch of the MS Dhoni Cricket Academy.

Details about the MS Dhoni academy in Ahmedabad

As per reports, the MS Dhoni Academy (MSDCA) is set to transform the standards of coaching and development of cricket in India and abroad as it will be equipped with all modern technology, high-class coaching facility and certified coaches. The MSDCA is also planning to spread its centres to every corner of India and abroad, having already done so in Dubai for example. Sridhar Reddy of Shri Enterprises, in his statement, said that the company is extremely happy to be associated with the MS Dhoni Academy and with this collaboration, the children of Gujarat will get the opportunity to learn the modern coaching methodologies from MSDCA and their accredited coaches.

He also added that MSDCA Cricket Coaching Program will promote the importance of developing quality cricketers as well as people who are leaders, have strong teamwork capabilities, strive for excellence and display sportsmanship and fair play. Registrations are currently open for the academy.

The founder of Aarka Sports and former India Under-19 cricketer Mihir Diwakar, said that the aim of this collaboration is to bring structured cricket coaching to all the aspiring cricketers in India. He added that the coaching program is built around the core values of MS Dhoni which is integrity, teamwork, enjoyment, professionalism and adaptability.

Dhoni net worth

Coming to the MS Dhoni net worth, the former cricketer is one of the richest cricketers in the world with a net worth that currently stands at an estimated $170 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. Dhoni had made it to the No. 5 spot on the 2019 Forbes India Celebrity 100 list. He saw his income soar from ₹101.77 crore in 2018 to ₹135.93 in 2019, despite his absence from Test cricket. He also boasts of major endorsement deals throughout his career with brands like Aircel, Pepsi, Spartan Sports, Reebok, Gulf Oil, McDowell's Soda, TVS Motors, Sony Bravia, Sonata Watches and more.

IPL 2021: Dhoni IPL price

Despite having a poor IPL season last time around, CSK retained MS Dhoni for the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league. The skipper of the Yellow Army had himself confirmed about playing for Chennai outfit for IPL 2021 clearing the air about his IPL future. The Dhoni IPL price currently stands at ₹15 crore per season to play for CSK. Dhoni also holds the post of VP Marketing at India Cements Ltd which owns the CSK team.

Disclaimer: The above MS Dhoni net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image: Chennai / Instagram

