MS Dhoni Ventures Into Farming And Animal Husbandry, Targets UAE As 1st Overseas Market

India's beloved ex-captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been keeping a low profile since he announced his retirement on August 15, 2020. After a poor IPL 2020 season that saw his Chennai team end with their lowest ever score, Dhoni has turned his attention to other hobbies. The wicketkeeper-batsman, who has always displayed a love for gardens and nature in his house and life, has seemingly started to pour all his energies into his organic farming and animal husbandry venture since his return to India after the IPL 2020. He will next be seen playing for Chennai in the IPL 2021.

MS Dhoni turns to farming ahead of IPL 2021

According to multiple reports, MS Dhoni has been spending upwards of 6-7 hours managing his 43-acre farmhouse ever since the end of the IPL 2020 season. The farmhouse, located in the Sembo village of Jharkhand, is Dhoni's passion project and is being used to grow a variety of exotic and common vegetables and fruits such as strawberries, papaya, bananas, tomatoes, broccoli, cabbage and peas. Besides this, Dhoni has also taken an interest in animal husbandry and will be breeding and rearing cows, chicken and soon, fish.

Reportedly, Dhoni has received about 75 cows of the Sahiwal breed (indigenous to Punjab) and plans on raising 2000 'Kadaknath' chickens. The breed is famed for its dark black colouring and its high-protein, low-fat nutritional makeup. Dhoni's organic farm products are already said to be selling well locally and are set to be exported to the UAE by the Agriculture Department of Jharkhand. Another agency, the All Season Farm Fesh agency, has been chosen to ship the products to the Gulf and other Asian countries.

MS Dhoni net worth

An icon of Indian cricket, MS Dhoni's net worth, is estimated to be around $170 million as per a reported by Celebrity Net Worth. At the time of his retirement, in 2019, Dhoni was earning an estimated ₹5 crores as salary from the BCCI. As one of the most popular cricketers in the country, Dhoni earns a whopping ₹15 crores from his IPL team. His lifetime earning from just the IPL amounts to about ₹1,52,84,00,000.

In 2019, Dhoni was fifth on the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list. He also boasts of major endorsement deals with brands like Aircel, Pepsi, Spartan Sports, Reebok, Gulf Oil, McDowell's Soda, TVS Motors, Sony Bravia, Sonata Watches and more. Dhoni has also taken up farming and animal husbandry full-time post-retirement, along with launching the Dhoni academy in Ahmedabad in association with Indian sports management firm Aarka Sports.

Disclaimer: The above MS Dhoni net worth and MS Dhoni IPL price information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits: MS Dhoni Fans Official Twitter

