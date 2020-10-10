MS Dhoni Vs Virat Kohli In 'Southern Derby': Chennai, Bangalore Fans Await The Match

The 25th match in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League will witness two of the biggest teams from the southern part of India taking on each other. Labelled as the 'Southern Derby', this mighty is one of the most anticipated ones in the Dream11 IPL 2020. MS Dhoni will lead its troops against Virat Kohli's men on Saturday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in an attempt to go one-up against their nemesis.

Fans thrilled for the 'Southern Derby'

With both teams having T20 superstars in their setup, the team that will hold their nerves better in this epic thriller will emerge victoriously. Even the fans cannot keep calm as they wait with bated breath for the Chennai vs Bangalore encounter.

👀Watching Cricket on High Definition👌.Waiting for the #CSKvRCB El-cassico✌️@airtelindia — Not Baba Does Isolation (@BabaLoveCricket) October 10, 2020

Be ready for the Storm, it's RCB vs CSK 🔥 #IPL2020 #CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/N89DDEocaH — V I P E R™ (@Offl_TheViper) October 9, 2020

Two legends @msdhoni & @imVkohli in one frame. Let's see who will win today. All d very best to both of u & ur team. @IPL #CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/XuPvIdCzaV — Madhusmita Sahoo (@Madhusmita2003) October 10, 2020

The Bangalore team might not want to look at their record against the 3-time champions as they have lost a staggering 15 matches against them, whereas they have emerged victorious only 8 times. During the previous season of the league, Chennai won the first battle between the two teams as they bowled out Virat Kohli and co. for a paltry 70 runs at their home turf in Chepauk.

The next time the two teams met, fans witnessed a nail-biting finish. Chasing 161 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, MS Dhoni demonstrated why he is hailed as one of the most feared batsmen in white-ball cricket. Despite an entertaining 48-ball 84 from skipper MS Dhoni, the side had to face an anguishing 1-run loss as Parthiv Patel's accurate throw under pressure caught Shardul Thakur outside his crease.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Chennai vs Bangalore prediction

Talking about the performances of Dream11 IPL 2020, it has been a mixed bag for the Bangalore-based franchise. Positioned at the fifth spot, the side has won three out of their five matches. The team's middle-order will be tested against the potent spin attack of Chennai. Virat Kohli has shown glimpses of his form and is due for a big innings, whereas 20-year-old Devdutt Padikkal has been the star performer for the side. Veteran cricketer AB de Villiers has also not shown any signs of rust.

The Chennai team is surprisingly languishing at the bottom half of the table. Known to be one of the most consistent sides in the history of the league, the team has struggled in finishing off games while batting. MS Dhoni's side is coming into the match after an embarrassing loss against Kolkata, where they were cruising towards victory at one point of time, but succumbed under pressure towards the end. Based on their stints in Dream11 IPL 2020, the Virat Kohli side have an upper hand going into the 'Southern Derby'.

Source: IPLT20.com

