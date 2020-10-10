Suresh Kumar Death: Rahul Dravid's Ex-U-19 Teammate Allegedly Commits Suicide In Kerala

Former India U-19s cricketer M Suresh Kumar was found dead his house on Friday night. As reported by PTI, the 47-year-old former Kerala Ranji Trophy cricketer was found hanging in his bedroom at his residence in Alappuzha, Kerala. According to a police statement, Suresh Kumar's body was discovered by his son at around 7.15 PM IST on Friday night. No further details have been revealed, at the time of writing. The authorities are investigating the incident before releasing the final report.

An under-appreciated Kerala cricketer w/a formidable record, M. Suresh Kumar, passed away yesterday at the age of 47. https://t.co/ZNOgtuUkim

In just 72 matches, he had 12 five-wicket hauls&two 10-wkts. He was a useful lower-order batsman w/a 1st-class century&7 fifties. OmShanti — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 10, 2020

Suresh Kumar death: Rahul Dravid former U-19s teammate's death leaves cricket fraternity in shock

Suresh Kumar was a left-hand spinner who represented India U-19s in the early 1990s under the captainship of legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid. He became the first cricketer from the state of Kerala to represent India when he was selected for a series against New Zealand U-19s in 1990. The New Zealand youth side had players like Stephen Fleming and Dion Nash. Kumar represented India U-19s in Tests and ODIs before finding success at the senior level in first-class cricket.

What Dravid said about former Kerala cricketer Suresh Kumar, who committed suicide earlier today.



Shocker. pic.twitter.com/p4RPAOYrzS — Rajaneesh (@vilakudy) October 9, 2020

Kumar represented Kerala in the Ranji Trophy, playing 72 First-class matches between 1991 and 2005. He took 196 wickets and scored over 1,600 runs in his career, including a hat-trick against Rajasthan in the 1995-96 season. He had 12 five-wicket hauls and two 10-wicket hauls in his Ranji career. Kumar played another 51 List A matches, where he took 52 wickets.

Kumar even played 17 matches for the Railways during his 15-year first-class career. After hanging up his boots in 2005, Suresh Kumar started working in the Indian Railways.

Shocking news from Aleppey. Rahul Dravid’s U-19 teammate and former Kerala spinner M Suresh Kumar commits suicide . Dravid mentioned him at 2011 Bradman Oration . Heartfelt Condolences pic.twitter.com/acBjzKoXeP — Joby George (@JobySports) October 9, 2020

Suresh Kumar's death comes as a major shock to the Indian cricket fraternity, especially after 27-year-old Karan Tiwari committed suicide in Mumbai in August this year. Tiwari was reportedly suffering from depression after his cricket career was hampered by the COVID-19 lockdown. Reports suggest Karan Tiwari called one of his close friends before hanging himself in his house in Goregaon East, Mumbai.

He was known as 'Junior Steyn' in his circle, thanks to his bowling action resembling that of South Africa international Dale Steyn. Karan was said to struggling with depression after he was not drafted by any of the eight IPL teams ahead of the 2020 edition of the tournament.

The demise of the Mumbai based cricketer is such a reality check, he decided to end his life because he couldn’t take rejection. The future lies with the youth of today and they must be taught to accept rejection as a part of the journey called life. #karantiwari — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 14, 2020

