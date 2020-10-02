Dream11 IPL 2020 Chennai Vs Hyderabad: MS Dhoni, David Warner Lead H2H Stats In Rivalry

MS Dhoni-led Chennai will take on David Warner’s Hyderabad in the 14th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season on Friday, October 2. The much-awaited Chennai vs Hyderabad game will be contested at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Over the years, the two teams have been part of several thrilling contests against each other, and their match-up was also the culmination of the 2018 edition of the tournament where Chennai took the honours to bag their third IPL title.

So far in the Dream11 IPL 2020 season, both Chennai and Hyderabad have played three matches each. While the three-time winners are placed at the bottom of the points table, the David Warner-led side is just a spot above their rivals. Ahead of their much-awaited Dream11 IPL 2020 clash, here is a look at some interesting statistics and Chennai vs Hyderabad head to head record across all IPL seasons.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Updated points table ahead of Chennai vs Hyderabad live game

#MumbaiIndians take the top spot in the Points Table after Match 13 of #Dream11IPL. pic.twitter.com/0UweZl7Mbp — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 1, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Chennai vs Hyderabad head to head record

As per the Chennai vs Hyderabad head to head record, the two teams have competed against each other on 12 occasions. The record further indicates that MS Dhoni and co hold a superior record over the 2018 winners. Across all 12 matches, Chennai hold the edge over Hyderabad by winning nine and losing just three.

Shane Watson, MS Dhoni, David Warner lead in Chennai vs Hyderabad head to head record

Shane Watson has enjoyed the most success among the current Chennai batsmen in all matches against Hyderabad. He has scored 523 runs against the franchise at an average of 37.35. Watson is followed by Ambati Rayudu (447 runs) and skipper MS Dhoni himself with 395 runs. Among the active Hyderabad batsmen against Chennai, skipper David Warner (445 runs) and his deputy Kane Williamson (235 runs) top the run-getters' list. Meanwhile, Chennai all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has been the most successful bowler from either side with 17 wickets.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Chennai vs Hyderabad live info

#CSK will be back in action after a gap of a week and will be hoping to make a winning return.



Match 14 of #Dream11IPL will see #CSK up against #SRH. Preview by @ameyatilak https://t.co/SdFhTvMO1D #CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/YL6C6nqdor — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 2, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Chennai vs Hyderabad live streaming details

For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Chennai vs Hyderabad live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm (IST) on Friday, October 2. For Chennai vs Hyderabad live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Additionally, for Chennai vs Hyderabad live scores, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

Chennai vs Hyderabad live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Chennai vs Hyderabad live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Meanwhile, fans in USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

