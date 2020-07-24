MS Dhoni's Old Photo With Michael Clarke Posted By ICC, Fans Come Up With Funny Memes

Cricket fans had a gala time as they sent in their suggestions for the latest picture posted by ICC on Twitter. ICC had earlier shared a picture of MS Dhoni and Michael Clarke from a Test match and had asked fans to caption the picture. The post by ICC seems to be a hit with fans, as they came up with hilarious memes and captions for the post.

Fans come up with witty replies for ICC’s post

Several fans replied to the post featuring MS Dhoni and Michael Clarke, with the replies leaving fans in splits. The picture shared by ICC is from a Test match in Australia, where MS Dhoni and his Australian counterpart Michael Clarke are seen deep in discussion. While Michael Clarke is explaining something to MS Dhoni and animatedly gesturing with his hands, the former Indian captain is seen listening intently to the batsman. One fan pointed out that the two captains had led their respective ODI sides to victory in the 2011 and 2015 World Cup respectively and were contemplating about who’s World Cup was bigger.

2011 & 2015 Men's Cricket World Cup Winning Captians in a Single Frame 📷

They r deciding whose World Cup is more big big pic.twitter.com/p9WDeUyjES — Axel Blaze (@axelblazelove) July 24, 2020

MS: How much money Punter and you guys used to bribe the umpires back then?

Clarke: Huge, almost this much🤷😅 pic.twitter.com/qeJ3rkYV65 — Paraag Joshi (@LegallyLogical) July 24, 2020

Apart from remembering the player’s illustrious careers, several fans also took the opportunity to have a bit of a laugh and sledge the Australians. One fan referenced to the Australian side led by Ricky Ponting, with the fan captioning the picture as MS Dhoni asking Clarke about how much the Ricky Ponting used to bribe umpire Steve Bucknor. The user also referenced to the hand gestures made by Michael Clarke in the picture posted by ICC, with it suggesting that the Australian team used to give a considerable amount to umpires for favourable decisions.

Another fan reacted to the ICC picture, saying that the visual showing MS Dhoni patiently listening to Clarke is similar to the instance where a person quietly listens to his friend narrating a lie, even when he knows that he’s not telling the truth.

When your friend is tell a series of big lies , and you know what the truth is so you just listen him silently:- pic.twitter.com/oGNd5TerUk — Mridul Pal (@themridulpal) July 24, 2020

Dhoni: Ye tampering Matlab Kya hai...

Clarke: m sikhayegaa terko — Aye Aye Captain (@SanapalaMouni) July 24, 2020

Fans were also quick to refer to Australia’s ball-tampering scandal, with them joking that the ICC picture shows Michael Clarke explaining how to tamper a ball to MS Dhoni. Bollywood references were also not lost on the fans, with one supporter using the ICC picture to reminisce the popular movie Karan Arjun. While Michael Clarke retired from cricket in 2015, MS Dhoni will be seen leading his CSK side in IPL 2020. The IPL 2020 has been confirmed to begin from September 19, and MS Dhoni will be looking to guide his CSK side to a fourth title victory when the tournament begins later this year.

DHONI : Tumne Karan-Arjun dekhi?



CLARKE : Haan, Ye Bade-Bade Ye Kale-Kale ghode, Ye Lambe-Lambe Ghode. Kya lag rahe the Ghode....!! pic.twitter.com/hsAx0OuVPI — Mr.H (@Man1Common) July 24, 2020

Image Courtesy: twitter/ICC