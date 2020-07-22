CSK's Suresh Raina Enjoys Delhi Rains By Taking Drive With Daughter Gracia; Watch Video

Suresh Raina has been extremely active on social media during the lockdown. The batsman has been training ahead of IPL 2020 and has been sharing clips of his practice sessions with his fans. Taking a break from cricket, Suresh Raina recently took to social media to share a moment of him enjoying with his daughter in the Delhi rains.

Suresh Raina takes daughter Gracia Raina for a drive in Delhi rains

In the viral video that has been watched more than 35,000 times on Twitter, Suresh Raina is seen driving around with his daughter enjoying the Delhi rains. Suresh Raina’s daughter is seen sitting beside her father, while the CSK cricketer drives around the city. Raina’s daughter is also seen laughing around and enjoying the Delhi rains, while the popular Punjabi song “Jatti Da Crush” plays in the background.

During the video, Suresh Raina is also seen jokingly asking his daughter on whether she wants to drive the car, while also claiming that it has rained too much in Delhi. In the video, Suresh Raina’s daughter can be seen eagerly looking out of the window as she enjoys the Delhi rains. While sharing the video, the batsmen wrote that her daughter is in love with the rains

Fans react to the video featuring Suresh Raina’s daughter

This is so cute. The man, who once hammered towering sixes on on side off @BrettLee_58 , Nathan Hauritz and @StuartBroad8 , is a doting father...😍😍🥰🥰 — Rohan Dua (@rohanduaTOI) July 22, 2020

Several fans reacted to the video shared by the CSK player. One fan claimed that it was heartening to see the player now be a doting father. Another fan wrote that it was nice to see Suresh Raina spending time with his family. A whole set of fans also appreciated Suresh Raina’s song choice, with many mentioning that they loved the music as well. This is not the first time Suresh Raina’s daughter has featured on his social media. The cricketer is regularly seen posting pictures with his family.

Paaaji...really nice see you with family..#longdrive...nice track... — Jasmeet Singh Mehta (@JasmeetSinghMeh) July 22, 2020

Suresh Raina has been sharing pictures from his training routine

The CSK batsman looks to be training hard ahead of IPL 2020 if we go by his social media activity. Fans will be hoping that the player plays an important role in the CSK 2020 team. Suresh Raina has been sharing clips from his net practice sessions, with the player also sharing moments from his fielding drills. The 33-year-old batsmen will be an integral part of the MS Dhoni-led CSK 2020 team. Fans of Suresh Raina can hope to see the player in action in IPL 2020, which has been scheduled to take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) later this year.

Image Courtesy: twitter/sureshraina3