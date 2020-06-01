MS Dhoni's Wife Sakshi Reveals Couple's Most Cherished Moment & It Is NOT The 2011 WC Win

MS Dhoni is one of the most influential personalities in India who has achieved almost everything that he has set his eyes on. From winning all three major ICC titles (T20 World Cup 2007, ODI World Cup 2011, Champions Trophy 2013) to guiding the Indian team to the No. 1 position in Tests and ODIs, there is not much left to achieve for the Indian stalwart. While MS Dhoni was busy making the nation proud, he had constant support in the form of his wife Sakshi Dhoni, who watched him accomplish everything from close quarters.

Sakshi Dhoni reveals her top three most cherished moments with husband MS Dhoni

On Sunday, Sakshi Dhoni revealed her top three cherished moments with MS Dhoni in their decade-long married life. Sakshi Dhoni was in an Instagram live session with Chennai Super Kings's (CSK) official handle where she named MS Dhoni's World Cup triumph in 2011 as well as him being honoured with the Padma Bhushan among her top three most cherished moments with the former India captain.

Sakshi Dhoni named said that her most cherished moment with MS Dhoni was when he got honoured with the Padma Bhushan. Her second most cherished moment with MS Dhoni was when he got his honorary rank as a Lieutenant Colonel and the third one was the World Cup 2011 victory.

Sakshi Dhoni also candidly spoke on her marriage with MS Dhoni. She said that their marriage has been good and added that she has seen the world through MS Dhoni. Sakshi Dhoni further said that she graduated from college and within a month, they got married. She also said that whatever she has learned, she has learned with him and through him.

MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical since the end of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England where India were knocked out by New Zealand in the semi-final. MS Dhoni was supposed to make a comeback in the IPL 2020 where he was set to lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) but the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. The cash-rich league was considered as a crucial competition to bring MS Dhoni back into the scheme of things.

MS Dhoni's performance in the IPL 2020 would also have decided if he made it to the Indian team for the T20 World Cup that is supposed to be played in Australia later this year. There is no clear picture regarding the 38-year old's future with the Indian team. It will be interesting to see how Dhoni's India career pans out if the IPL 2020 is called off.

IMAGE COURTESY: TWITTER/18PRAJAKTA