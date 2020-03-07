Virat Kohli Tweets B'day Greetings To Viv Richards; Wishes Him 'good Health & Happiness'

Indian skipper Virat Kohli extended his profound wishes to West Indies legend Viv Richards as he turned 68 on Saturday. Both Richards, who, like Kohli, has dominated bowlers of his time has always spoken highly about the Indian skipper.

Taking to his Twitter, Kohli wishes Richards and wished him good health and happiness.

Happy birthday, Sir @ivivianrichards. Wishing you good health and happiness. Have a great year ahead. 🎂 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 7, 2020

Richards has played 121 Tests and amassed 8,540 runs with an average of 50.23 including 24 centuries and 45 fifties. The right-handed batsman also featured in 187 ODIs and scored 6,721 runs with a high score of 189* against England in 1984. A couple of months back, Virat Kohli, for once, was an interviewer rather than the interviewee and he chatted with Vivian Richards, the West Indies icon he is often compared to for his fearless approach to batting.

READ: Hardik Pandya gets a king-size pitch invasion for welcome at DY Patil T20 tournament

Sachin Tendulkar extend his wishes

Wishing you a very happy birthday Sir Viv.

It has always been a privilge to watch you bat and more so to know you personally over the years.

Have a happy and healthy year. pic.twitter.com/ppSgsftY4e — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 7, 2020

READ: Brett Lee, Shafali Verma & more: Herschelle Gibbs on returning to India for another one

Cricketing career of Vivian Richards

Sir Vivian Richards had represented West Indies from 1974 to 1991. In his almost two-decades of illustrious cricketing career, Richards was a part of the all-conquering West Indies side that wreaked havoc in the 70s and 80s under the leadership of Clive Lloyd. The Antiguan batsman was also a part of the West Indies squad that won consecutive World Cups in 1975 and 1979. He had made some vital contributions in both the triumphs. In the inaugural edition, he starred on the field by running out three Australian batsmen while in the 1979 edition, he scored a match-winning century against England. Viv had also featured in West Indies' third straight World Cup final in 1983.

READ: Veteran batsman Wasim Jaffer calls it a day on his cricketing career

READ: Jemimah Rodrigues the complete cricketer; has better cover drive than Kohli: Jonty Rhodes