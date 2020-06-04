Dele Alli Unsure About Three-match Ban Regarding His Offensive Snapchat Video

Tottenham star Dele Alli is still in the blind about the FA's decision over implementing his ban. Dele Alli is seemingly not clear if the ban imposed on him by the FA before the coronavirus lockdown will stand when the league resumes. The Tottenham midfielder was facing a three-game ban over his offensive Snapchat posts earlier this year. Dele Alli was seen mocking an Asian man while poking fun at the coronavirus pandemic in the Snapchat video. Dele Alli was handed a March 5 deadline by the FA to submit his reply. However, an FA disciplinary panel is yet to come up with a decision regarding the Dele Alli ban.

Premier League return: Decision pending on Dele Alli ban

The Sun reports that the Dele Alli case should have had a confirmed ruling by now and the disciplinary panel could also come up with a decision via a video call. The three-person independent panel will rule on whether Dele Alli broke any anti-discrimination regulations with his Snapchat post, for which he apologised later. Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho backed his player by stating that Dele Alli is a "good guy" and that he understands the gravity of the situation. Jose Mourinho added that Dele Alli has a close Asian friend in the dressing room and he had no intention of hurting anyone's sentiments.

Jose Mourinho on Dele Alli ban

Jose Mourinho, while talking about Dele Alli ban with The Sun, stated, "He immediately regrets, immediately makes a public apology. I feel it is unnecessary but I am nobody. I think he learned the lesson immediately with the embarrassment and he didn’t need much time to realise again the childish or naivety of the situation. I feel unnecessary. I don’t feel we need more than that."

Premier League return: Tottenham training

Premier League return: Eric Dier's case

Alongside Dele Alli, Jose Mourinho could also be left without Eric Dier for over two weeks. The 26-year-old English midfielder was charged for jumping into the crowd with the intention of confronting a fan. The incident happened during Tottenham's FA Cup loss against Norwich, which resulted in their exit from the competition on March 4. The fan got the better of Eric Dier and the Tottenham star couldn't hold himself back from dashing towards the supporter. According to The Sun, the FA charged Eric Dier in April and decision regarding his suspension is yet to be made. However, the police have declared that Eric Dier did not commit any offence.

