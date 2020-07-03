MTV Vs FDF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Kummerfeld Live

MTV Stallions (MTV) will take on SG Findorff EV (FDF) in the second semi-final of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld tournament. The match will be played on Friday, July 3 at Kummerfeld Sports Verein in Kummerfeld at 3 PM IST. Here is a look at our MTV vs FDF Dream11 prediction, MTV vs FDF Dream11 team and MTV vs FDF Dream11 top picks.

MTV vs FDF Dream11 prediction: MTV vs FDF Dream11 preview

Both teams have seven wins between them in the league phase, with FDF finishing second on the points table with 7 points courtesy of 3 wins, 1 loss and 1 draw. On the other hand, MTV finished the league phase third on the points table with 6 points, picking up 3 wins and 2 losses. FDF will be favourites to win this match having beaten MTV Stallions in the league phase.

MTV vs FDF Dream11 prediction: MTV vs FDF Dream11 squad

MTV vs FDF Dream11 prediction: MTV vs FDF Dream11 squad: MTV

V Vijayan, K Wazeri, B Singh-Sehgal, M Ahmadi, A Amarkhil, I Yakoob-Ali, M Mohammad, S Amarkhel, Z Orya, P Singh-Bhandari, K Yalamanchili, I Khalid, H Shah, P Desai , S Sanka, S Tumpara, A Ahmadi, M Faruq-Arabzai, B Prajapati, S Kurukkal, D Tandon , S Putta-Motilal, P Potharlanka, G Singh-Rathore, B Orya, S Islam, P Singh, W Orya, S Singh, F Azmi, E Moman, U Gadiraju, G Atiq-Ali

MTV vs FDF Dream11 prediction: MTV vs FDF Dream11 squad: FDF

G Amirie, S Patra, A Wardak, I Khan, M Jalil, G Manoharan, A Knapman, N Perfect, A Khan, H Khan, F Ahmed, M Shams, A Asghar, M Shah, A Dawodzy, R Mehmood, S Ashraf, A Ashraf, L Ahmad, A. Khalid, J. Bhatt

MTV vs FDF Dream11 top picks

A Hamid Wardak

B Orya

A Khalil

MTV vs FDF Dream11 prediction: MTV vs FDF Dream11 team, predicted playing XI

MTV vs FDF Dream11 prediction: MTV vs FDF Dream11 team, predicted playing XI: MTV

S Putta-Motilal, B Orya, M Faruq-Arabzai, B Prajapati, P Potharlanka, G Singh Rathore, U Gadiraju, E Moman, P Singh, S Islam and I Yakoob-Ali

MTV vs FDF Dream11 prediction: MTV vs FDF Dream11 team, predicted playing XI: FDF

F Ahmed, R Mahmood, A Ullah, S Ashraf, N Perfect, A Wardak, H Khan, A Khalid, G Farooq Amirie, G Manoharan and A Knapman

MTV vs FDF Dream11 team

MTV vs FDF Dream11 prediction

As per our MTV vs FDF Dream11 prediction, FDF are favourites to win the match.

Note: The MTV vs FDF Dream11 prediction, MTV vs FDF Dream11 top picks and MTV vs FDF Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MTV vs FDF Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Cover Image Courtesy: MTV Stallions Instagram