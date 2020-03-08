MUL Vs ISL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All PSL 2020 Match Details

Islamabad United will square off against Multan Sultans in the 22nd match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 on Sunday, March 8. The MUL vs ISL live game will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The MUL vs ISL live game will commence at 2:30 PM (IST). Here are the MUL vs ISL Dream11 prediction, MUL vs ISL Dream11 team, MUL vs ISL match prediction and MUL vs ISL playing 11 for the MUL vs ISL live match.

Islamabad United are third on the PSL 2020 points table. They have registered only 3 wins in 8 games. United would hope their batsmen to shine if they have to win the ISL vs MUL live game.

On the other hand, Multan Sultans are first on the PSL 2020 points with 4 wins in 6 games. They have defied expectations of many with just 1 loss so far. The Sultans would like to carry their good form in the ISL vs MUL live game and look to secure a win.

MUL vs ISL Dream11 prediction: Squads to form the MUL vs ISL playing 11

Here are the squads for the MUL vs ISL playing 11 and the MUL vs ISL Dream11 team -

MUL vs ISL Dream11 prediction: Islamabad United

Shadab Khan (Captain), Luke Ronchi (Wicket-keeper), Colin Munro, Dawid Malan, Colin Ingram, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Amad Butt, Muhammad Musa, Rumman Raees.

MUL vs ISL Dream11 prediction: Multan Sultans Squad

Shan Masood (Captain), Zeeshan Ashraf (Wicket-keeper), James Vince, Moeen Ali, Rilee Rossouw, Shahid Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Irfan, Junaid Khan.

MUL vs ISL Dream11 team: MUL vs ISL Dream11 prediction

Here is the MUL vs ISL Dream11 team that can fetch you the maximum points -

Wicketkeepers: Luke Ronchi

Batsmen: Colin Munro, Dawid Malan, Colin Ingram, Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw

Bowlers: Mohammad Irfan, Imran Tahir, Muhammad Musa

All-Rounder: Shadab Khan (Vice-Captain), Moeen Ali (Captain)

MUL vs ISL Dream11 prediction: MUL vs ISL match prediction

Multan Sultans start off as favourites to win as per our MUL vs ISL match prediction.

Note: Please keep in mind that our MUL vs ISL match prediction is made with our own analysis. Our MUL vs ISL Dream11 team is not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

IMAGE COURTESY: MULTAN SULTANS TWITTER