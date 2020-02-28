MUL Vs KAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11 And All PSL 2020 Match Details

Multan Sultans will take on Karachi Kings in the 10th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 on Friday, February 28. The MUL vs KAR live match will be played at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan. The MUL vs KAR live match will start at 3:30 PM (IST). Here is our MUL vs KAR Dream11 prediction, MUL vs KAR match prediction and MUL vs KAR Dream11 team for the MUL vs KAR live match.

Multan Sultans are placed at the second position in the points table with four points to their name. They have played three games out of which they have won two and lost one. A win in the MUL vs KAR live match will guide them to the top of the table. Sohail Tanvir and Rilee Rossouw are the players to watch out for.

On the other hand, after winning their first game, Karachi Kings suffered a defeat against Quetta Gladiators by 5 wickets. They are currently sitting on the fourth position in the points table with two points to their name. They would look to bounce back from the defeat by securing a win in this fixture. Babar Azam and Imad Wasim are the players to watch out for in the MUL vs KAR live match.

Let's take a look at the squads and MUL vs KAR Dream11 prediction as well as potential MUL vs KAR playing 11 selections.

MUL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Squads from which the MUL vs KAR playing 11 will be decided

MUL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Multan Sultans Squad

Shan Masood (Captain), Zeeshan Ashraf (Wicket-keeper), James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Moeen Ali, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Irfan/Junaid Khan, Mohammad Ilyas, Ali Shafiq, Mohammad Irfan/Junaid Khan, Rohail Nazir, Usman Qadir, Bilawal Bhatti, Wayne Madsen

MUL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Karachi Kings Squad

Imad Wasim (Captain), Mohammad Rizwan (Wicket-keeper), Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Alex Hales, Cameron Delport, Chadwick Walton, Iftikhar Ahmed, Umaid Asif, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Amir, Aamer Yamin, Usama Mir, Zahid Mahmood, Mithcell McClenaghan, Umer Khan, Ali Khan, Arshad Iqbal

MUL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: MUL vs KAR Dream11 Team

Here is the MUL vs KAR Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you maximum points -

Wicketkeeper: Zeeshan Ashraf

Batsmen: Rilee Rossouw, Babar Azam (Captain), Alex Hales, Rilee Rossouw (Vice-captain)

Bowlers: Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Ilyas, Chris Jordan, Umaid Asif

All-Rounders: Moeen Ali, Imad Wasim

MUL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction

Multan Sultans start off as favourites to win in our MUL vs KAR match prediction.

Note: Please keep in mind our MUL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction is made with our own analysis. The MUL vs KAR Dream11 team is not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

IMAGE COURTESY: MULTAN SULTANS TWITTER