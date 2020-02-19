MUL Vs MAR Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Multan Sultans will square off against Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in the final game of the four-match series on Wednesday, February 19. It will take place at Aitchison College Ground in Lahore. The game will commence at 1:00 PM (IST).

MCC won the series opener against Lahore Qalandars but came second to Pakistan Shaheens in the next game. In the third game, they fell short by 10 runs against Northern. The MCC team, who have veterans in their squad, failed to get going in the death overs which cost them the match. The visitors would like to conclude the tour with a win, having come to Pakistan to promote its safety for overseas team. The hosts will look to secure a win in this fixture and seal the series. Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

MUL vs MAR Squads

Multan Sultans Squad

Rohail Nazir, Shan Masood (Captain), Ali Shafiq, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Ilyas, Junaid Khan, Rilee Rossouw, Sohail Tanvir, Khushdil Shah, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Irfan, James Vince, Imran Tahir, Moeen Ali, Zeeshan Ashraf, Ravi Bopara, Fabian Allen, Wayne Madsen, Bilawal Bhatti.

MCC Squad

Kumar Sangakkara (Captain), Michael Burgess (Wicketkeeper), Michael Leask, Will Rhodes, Ross Whiteley, Samit Patel, Roelof van der Merwe, Imran Qayyum, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Fred Klaassen, Safyaan Sharif, Ravi Bopara, Arron Lilley.

MUL vs MAR Dream11 Team

Wicket-keepers: Rohail Nazir

Batsmen: Ross Whiteley, Kumar Sangakkara (Captain), Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw (Vice-captain)

Bowlers: Junaid Khan, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Mohammad Irfan

All-Rounders: Roelof van der Merwe, Ravi Bopara, Shahid Afridi

MUL vs MAR Dream11 Prediction

Marylebone Cricket Club start off as favourites to win

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

IMAGE COURTESY: LORDS CRICKET GROUND TWITTER