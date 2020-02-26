MUL Vs PES Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11 And All PSL 2020 Match Details

Multan Sultans will square off against Peshawar Zalmi in the 8th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 on Wednesday, February 26. The MUL vs PES live match will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan. The MUL vs PES live streaming will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Here is our MUL vs PES Dream11 prediction and MUL vs PES Dream11 team for the MUL vs PES live match.

Multan Sultans won their first game in the tournament as they defeated Lahore Qalandars by 5 wickets. They lost the next game against Islamabad United by 8 wickets. The Sultans will look to get back to winning ways by registering a win in this game. They are currently placed at the fourth position with 2 points to their name.

On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi after losing the first game to Karachi Kings by 10 runs bounced back as they defeated defending champions Quetta Gladiators by 6 wickets. They are currently placed at the third position with 2 points. A comprehensive win in this fixture would seem them becoming the table-toppers.

Let's have a look at the MUL vs PES Dream11 prediction, the MUL vs PES Dream11 team and the MUL vs PES match prediction that are expected to give you favourable results.

MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction: MUL vs PES playing 11 likely from both squads

MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction: MUL vs PES playing 11 - Multan Sultans

Shan Masood (Captain), Zeeshan Ashraf (Wicket-keeper), James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Moeen Ali, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Irfan/Junaid Khan, Mohammad Ilyas, Ali Shafiq, Mohammad Irfan/Junaid Khan, Rohail Nazir, Usman Qadir, Bilawal Bhatti, Wayne Madsen

MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction: MUL vs PES playing 11 - Peshawar Zalmi

Darren Sammy (Captain), Kamran Akmal (Wicket-keeper), Liam Livingstone, Tom Banton, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Mohsin, Liam Dawson, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali, Umar Amin, Carlos Brathwaite, Imam-ul-Haq, Adil Amin, Aamir Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan

MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction: MUL vs PES Dream11 team

Here is the MUL vs PES Dream11 team that should fetch you the maximum points -

Wicketkeepers: Kamran Akmal (Captain), Tom Banton (Vice-captain)

Batsmen: Rilee Rossouw, Liam Livingstone, Shan Masood

Bowlers: Sohail Tanvir, Imran Tahir, Wahab Riaz

All-Rounders: Moeen Ali, Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi

MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction

Peshawar Zalmi start off as favourites to win as per our MUL vs PES match prediction.

Note: Please keep in mind that our MUL vs PES Dream11 prediction is made with our own analysis. Our MUL vs PES Dream11 team are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

IMAGE COURTESY: PESHAWAR ZALMI TWITTER