Multan Sultans Vs MCC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Multan Sultans will square off against Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in the final game of the four-match series on Wednesday, February 19. It will take place at Aitchison College Ground in Lahore. The game will commence at 1:00 PM (IST).

Multan Sultans vs MCC Live Streaming

The game will be live-streamed on the Pakistan Cricket Board's social media channels and Lord's Cricket Ground's Youtube channel.

Multan Sultans vs MCC Pitch Report

After nearly 12 years on Sunday, the Aitchison College Ground hosted its first major match which was also its first List A game since 1997. The pitch provided some initial movement to the pacers but as the game progressed, it got easier to bat. The last match saw a score around 150 and the bowlers were able to defend it with varying pace. As a result, the change in pace is going to be key. The team winning the toss will look to bat first.

Multan Sultans vs MCC Weather Report

According to the forecast on Accuweather, there will be no rain for the game between Northern and Marylebone Cricket Club in Lahore. We have a full game on the cards.

Multan Sultans vs MCC Preview

MCC won the series opener against Lahore Qalandars but came second to Pakistan Shaheens in the next game. In the third game, they fell short by 10 runs against Northern. The MCC team, who have veterans in their squad, failed to get going in the death overs which cost them the match. The visitors would like to conclude the tour with a win, having come to Pakistan to promote its safety for overseas teams to visit the country. The hosts will look to secure a win in this fixture and seal the series.

Multan Sultans vs MCC Squads

Multan Sultans Squad

Rohail Nazir, Shan Masood (Captain), Ali Shafiq, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Ilyas, Junaid Khan, Rilee Rossouw, Sohail Tanvir, Khushdil Shah, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Irfan, James Vince, Imran Tahir, Moeen Ali, Zeeshan Ashraf, Ravi Bopara, Fabian Allen, Wayne Madsen, Bilawal Bhatti.

MCC Squad

Kumar Sangakkara (Captain), Michael Burgess (Wicketkeeper), Michael Leask, Will Rhodes, Ross Whiteley, Samit Patel, Roelof van der Merwe, Imran Qayyum, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Fred Klaassen, Safyaan Sharif, Ravi Bopara, Arron Lilley.

IMAGE COURTESY: LORDS CRICKET GROUND