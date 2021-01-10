MUM Vs DEL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Preview

Mumbai will take on Delhi on Day 2 of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and will begin at 12:00 PM IST on Monday, January 11. Here's our MUM vs DEL Dream11 prediction, team, top picks and match prediction for the same.

MUM vs DEL match prediction and preview

Mumbai are on paper favourites for their opener against Delhi on Monday. Delhi, led by Shikhar Dhawan, are bolstered by the availability of Ishant Sharma and Nitish Rana who'll be making their return to the pitch. Further, Delhi also have other former IPL stars in the likes of Pradeep Sangwan and Pawan Negi, to form a solid core that could take the team far in the competition. Unlike their opponents, Mumbai boast of youthful exuberance with a number of their youngsters having already made a mark in the domestic cricket and the IPL. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, the squad boasts of the talents of Aditya Tare, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Siddhesh Lad and Sarfaraz Khan. Yadav's side are favourites to win the game, but Delhi do have to firepower to start off with a win.

MUM vs DEL live: Squads for Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy 2021

Mumbai: Aditya Tare (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Siddhesh Lad, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Shams Mulani, Akash Parkar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Prathamesh Dake, Sujit Nayak, Sufiyan Shaikh, Shubham Ranjane, Sairaj Patil, Minad Manjrekar, Arjun Tendulkar, Aakarshit Gomel, Atharva Ankolekar, Hardik Tamore, Shashank Attarde.

Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Hiten Dalal, Anuj Rawat (WK), Nitish Rana, Manjot Kalra, Lalit Yadav, Pawan Negi, Pradeep Sangwan, Karan Dagar, Ishant Sharma, Pawan Suyal, Himmat Singh, Ayush Badoni, Kshitiz Sharma, Jonty Sidhu, Simarjeet Singh, Lakshay Thareja, Shivank Vashisht, Vaibhav Kandpal, Siddhant Sharma.

Probable MUM vs DEL Playing 11

Mumbai: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Arjun Tendulkar, Aditya Tare (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Siddhesh Lad, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Shams Mulani, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Aakarshit Gomel.

Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Anuj Rawat (wk), Nitish Rana, Manjot Kalra, Pawan Negi, Himmat Singh, Pawan Suyal, Karan Dagar, Ishant Sharma, Pradeep Sangwan, Simarjeet Singh, Siddhant Sharma.

MUM vs DEL Dream11 prediction: MUM vs DEL Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Aditya Tare, Anuj Rawat

Batsmen: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana

All-rounders: Shivam Dube

Bowlers: Pradeep Sangwan, Arjun Tendulkar, Ishant Sharma, Dhawal Kulkarni

MUM vs DEL Dream11 prediction: Top picks

MUM vs DEL Dream11 team captain: Suryakumar Yadav or Shikhar Dhawan

MUM vs DEL Dream11 team vice-captain: Shivam Dube or Aditya Tare

Note: The MUM vs DEL Dream11 prediction and MUM vs DEL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MUM vs DEL Dream11 team and MUM vs DEL Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

(Image Courtesy: Mumbai IPL and Arjun Tendulkar Instagram)

